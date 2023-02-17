Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Head of Construction - Solar &amp; Onshore Wind

Head of Construction - Solar &amp; Onshore Wind

Head of Construction - Solar & Onshore Wind

  • Location Spain - Central - Madrid, United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145070BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We are looking for a Head of Construction to lead the construction team within the Onshore Wind & Solar Technical Centre of Excellence.

The Head of Construction will be responsible for building, developing and managing a team of construction specialists focused on the development and application of processes, specifications and best practices related to the construction of onshore renewable energy projects.

This team forms part of the global Technical Centre of Excellence which also covers onshore renewable technologies, engineering and operations.

This teams activities will primarily be in support of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects, standalone utility scale projects and those in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Build, develop and manage a team of construction specialists focused on the development of standards, processes and best practices to ensure projects are constructed in a consistent manner, safely, on-time, and on budget.
  • Develop expertise across a range of areas related to construction management and project execution including construction readiness site management, environmental compliance, logistics, equipment installation, commissioning, quality control and commercial management.
  • Work closely with the deployed project engineers, construction and operations managers to provide specialist support across the project lifecycles to ensure best practices are embedded at the appropriate stage.
  • Lead CAPEX / OPEX estimating from a construction perspective with support from in country project teams.
  • Provide specialist construction support to portfolio wide initiatives such as such as driving standardization in design, engineering, procurement, construction and operations.
  • Support project procurement activities by defining requirements, qualifying and maintaining the catalogue of construction related third parties / suppliers and ensuring construction risks and opportunities are appropriately considered in the selection of suppliers.
  • Support origination and acquisition diligence activity from a construction perspective.
  • Build a network of relationships with related construction functions within bp to align on technical standards and best practices as well as with external EPC and construction service providers in the wider onshore renewables industry.
  • Provide appropriate assurance for project construction activity and support project approval processes.
  • Identify and lead the mitigation of construction risks for the portfolio and support project specific risk identification and mitigation as required.
  • Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations, and best practices.
  • Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to ensure value is maximized on individual projects.
  • Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered.

Essential Education & Experience:
  • A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety culture in teams and embed safety in construction activity.
  • A strong team manager with a breadth of construction expertise covering pre-construction through to handover.
  • Significant years experience in managing energy and infrastructure projects from a construction perspective with direct experience, demonstrable capability and a track record in utility scale onshore wind and solar.
  • Direct experience of building and operating a Technical Centre of Excellence and / or developing GW scale projects in support of hydrogen is a plus.
  • Excellent knowledge of industry standards and best practices including quality management processes and construction factors that affect quality in onshore renewables projects.
  • Ability to lead and develop strong relationships with key external project stakeholders e.g. consultants, equipment manufacturers, EPC contractors etc.
  • An understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to construction and the ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.
  • Excellent English oral and written communication skills, additional languages a benefit.
  • A masters degree in an engineering or construction / project management, an additional professional project management qualification preferred.

Apply Search all jobs at bp