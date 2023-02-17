Head of Construction - Solar & Onshore Wind

We are looking for a Head of Construction to lead the construction team within the Onshore Wind & Solar Technical Centre of Excellence.
The Head of Construction will be responsible for building, developing and managing a team of construction specialists focused on the development and application of processes, specifications and best practices related to the construction of onshore renewable energy projects.
This team forms part of the global Technical Centre of Excellence which also covers onshore renewable technologies, engineering and operations.
This teams activities will primarily be in support of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects, standalone utility scale projects and those in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.
Key Accountabilities: