Head of Construction - Solar & Onshore Wind

Job summary

We are looking for a Head of Construction to lead the construction team within the Onshore Wind & Solar Technical Centre of Excellence.



The Head of Construction will be responsible for building, developing and managing a team of construction specialists focused on the development and application of processes, specifications and best practices related to the construction of onshore renewable energy projects.



This team forms part of the global Technical Centre of Excellence which also covers onshore renewable technologies, engineering and operations.



This teams activities will primarily be in support of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects, standalone utility scale projects and those in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.

Key Accountabilities:

Build, develop and manage a team of construction specialists focused on the development of standards, processes and best practices to ensure projects are constructed in a consistent manner, safely, on-time, and on budget.

Develop expertise across a range of areas related to construction management and project execution including construction readiness site management, environmental compliance, logistics, equipment installation, commissioning, quality control and commercial management.

Work closely with the deployed project engineers, construction and operations managers to provide specialist support across the project lifecycles to ensure best practices are embedded at the appropriate stage.

Lead CAPEX / OPEX estimating from a construction perspective with support from in country project teams.

Provide specialist construction support to portfolio wide initiatives such as such as driving standardization in design, engineering, procurement, construction and operations.

Support project procurement activities by defining requirements, qualifying and maintaining the catalogue of construction related third parties / suppliers and ensuring construction risks and opportunities are appropriately considered in the selection of suppliers.

Support origination and acquisition diligence activity from a construction perspective.

Build a network of relationships with related construction functions within bp to align on technical standards and best practices as well as with external EPC and construction service providers in the wider onshore renewables industry.

Provide appropriate assurance for project construction activity and support project approval processes.

Identify and lead the mitigation of construction risks for the portfolio and support project specific risk identification and mitigation as required.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations, and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to ensure value is maximized on individual projects.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered.

Essential Education & Experience: