Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Reporting to the VP Operations & Dealers M&C UK, the Head of Construction and Maintenance is a key member of the M&C UK leadership team. Responsible for leading a nationally based team of construction and maintenance professionals, project managers and contract accountable managers to deliver safe, compliant asset related programmes of work to bring financial value to the business, achieving agreed budget, safety, reliability (and other key performance) metrics.The role holder has ownership of the asset strategy aligned to the bp aims, capital framework and m&c UK vision and is responsible for leading the direct team and working closely and collaboratively with cross functional teams and stakeholders to deliver the strategy. The role holder is a key integrator (across business units and programmes of work) related to new site formats and energy vectors with bp Pulse and Low Carbon Mobility Hubs. Is responsible for integrating and/or coordinating asset related programmes that impact the UK Retail business.Owns and manages risk and associated mitigations in relation to UK asset strategy delivery, working with contractors, HSE and Operational teams to deliver safe and compliant programmes of work. Manages performance of major projects and external parties and contracts. Accountable for cost control and working capital, operational HSSE and people metrics.



Job Description:

What you will do:

Accountable for the safe and timely delivery of all construction and maintenance activities/projects within M&C UK applying all bp standards and legal compliance as relates to the UK including HSSE standards and requirements.

Provide leadership to the project and contract management teams ensuring capability and resources are allocated optimally, budgets and specifications are clearly understood, and project timelines and milestones are defined and measured.

Own the overall capex program, planning and the process for monthly, quarterly and annual budget and delivery forecasts.

Overall accountability for timely delivery of projects on budget and in accordance with the original specification.

Agree and provide input on inspection and maintenance strategy.

Accountable for the delivery of maintenance performance in line with the defined inspection and maintenance strategy and accountable for understanding and defining the business maintenance requirements and the reporting of maintenance performance to VP Operations and Inspection and Maintenance Authority ESA.

Accountable for overseeing assurance processes and documentation (control of works, pre-construction packs, handover documentation and procedures, as built drawings, O&M manuals, project safety files, etc.).

Implement and Apply BP Integrity Management Standards

Responsible for the safety improvement plan delivery in maintenance and construction. Perform inspections – safety leadership in the field.

In coordination with Commercial Development, lead the disposal or renewal of the network following bp standards

What you will bring:

In-depth knowledge of retail standards and processes

HSSE knowledge as well as the ability to promote the HSSE agenda in its own sphere, supported by technical affinity.

Proven commercial experience and relationship management skills.

Strong performance management skills (incl. budget & cost control), able to prioritize and focus on program delivery.

Good legal understanding of contracts and knowledge of regulatory requirements

growth mindset

remote working & used to virtual leadership.

comfortable working with the digital workplace tools (oneNote, MS Teams....)

Proficiency in local language

Strong leader; Experience in leading and motivating a team.

Interpretation and utilisation of financial data

Exceptionally strong stakeholder management

Ability and track record of engaging at different levels of an organisation and effectively building trust, support and commitment.

Project management experience / qualification beneficial ​

Why join our team:

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.