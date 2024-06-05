Head of Country & Senior Commercial Director (Market Sales Manager - Thailand)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As a member of the Regional Leadership Team this role has the accountability for delivering the sales targets- volume, turnover, gross margin and market share - for the Thailand market as per the business plan and in line with the Castrol global strategy. The role is responsible for developing, together with other stakeholders in the organization, the activity set in support of delivering the top line growth, while leading, supporting and coaching the team of direct reports. As country head represent wider bp group to maintain healthy relationship with local government and look after overall country management matters.

Key Accountabilities

As a member of the regional leadership team, contribute to the development and implementation of the strategy.

Build business relationship with Joint Venture partners.

Participate in and provide input to marketing and business strategic reviews and annual marketing plans.

Through the relevant sales and marketing networks and leads, ensure the obtaining of knowledge and understanding of market business trends, customers’ expectations and current competitive position.

Direct, lead and coach the relevant sales activities for the market through direct reports

Establish and develop people resource and implement talent management and succession planning programmes.

In conjunction with the relevant Channel sales leads, complete annual (internal) sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans) for all relevant channels in country.

Ensure the production of phased sales plans and agree contents with the regional VP.

Direct the implementation of the agreed sales plan for the Channels, ensuring the relevant Channel sales leads are delivering the results agreed in the plan.

Contribute in major account multilevel relationship management and actively manage internal relationships.

Drive performance through monthly and quarterly reviews of sales, financial and people progress, monitoring versus plan.

With the Channel sales leads, review the sales organizations in each country to reflect the 3-5-year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management.

Lead and coordinate activities with the hub and Global Supply Chain and Marketing and other function teams.

Optimize effectiveness of resources in the setup of the customer facing organization to drive the business delivery and growth in the market.

Play as the regional champion to chair and lead the related projects and facilitate the cross markets network to drive the sales excellence.

Lead to build digital system to enable business growth and strengthen direct relationship with customers and consumers.

Requirements

Minimum: Graduate. An MBA or equivalent degree would be value added

Significant sales management experience of handling markets or channels

Should have a well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans

Experience of dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization

Proven success in senior leadership roles having led a diverse group of strong professionals

Experience of leading and implementing business transformation projects is an advantage

Skills & Competencies

Role model the BP Who We Are Culture - Who we are; Live our purposes, Play to win, Care for others.

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

A strong organization and People orientation to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable organisations

Ability to deal with and influence multi-cultural groups of stakeholders

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the businesses in the country and region.

Ability to build relationships with large customers and partners

This role will require domestic travel within Thailand and may be required to travel out of country for regional meetings (subject to business requirement).

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

