People & Culture



HR Group



The head of culture activation plays a key role in ensuring the successful activation of our culture framework, 'Who we are', which was launched in 2022. Reporting to the VP leadership & culture in the People & Culture (P&C) organization, this individual will be responsible for managing the global bp culture activation team to design and deliver culture and behaviour change initiatives. They will work in close collaboration with leadership development, P&C leadership teams, ethics & compliance and communications & external affairs, and many other cross functional teams.



Lead the culture activation project team, providing strategic direction and strong operational management to ensure the successful delivery of the overall culture activation plan while also ensuring integration with broader P&C people agenda

Define, evolve, and implement the employee activation plan to enhance employee understanding and commitment of our culture. This includes, but is not limited to: Activating enablers and change networks to encourage adoption of the change Reinforcing our culture through our systems, process and policies Defining and deliver experiments that enhance behaviours to help us make our desire cultural shifts Create compelling assets and opportunities to engage employees in our culture change



Deliver a spectrum of team effectiveness offers to support team performance including Discovery Insights and senior team interventions including managing a faculty of highly experienced external facilitators

Activate and embed culture through integration of the culture teams’ projects and initiatives into entity plans. Supporting the businesses to implement their own culture changes that are fully aligned to the global culture frame and activation approach

Integrate change management into overall activation plan; support plans to build capability within P&C partnering to lead change management and behavioural change efforts to embed our new culture within the businesses they support

Measure progress on the culture shift that bp is making; defining the metrics and KPIs for the cultural activation initiatives as well as inputting into the employee measurement strategy and products as they relate to organizational culture

Develop and coach the culture activation team, providing leadership direction and line manager support, prioritizing the professional development of the team

Provide regular project updates on progress and metrics

Strong leadership capability with ability to drive both results and team engagement

Experience of working across P&C partnering, CoEs and businesses to develop integrated, customer focused solutions

Experience and knowledge of driving cultural / behavioural change amongst diverse groups of people

Change management skills including an understanding of managing psychological and organisational transitions and how best to navigate this process when implementing new ways of working

Excellent communication skills including high levels of negotiation and influence

High levels of data literacy

Excellent project management skills

Degree or equivalent experience

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



