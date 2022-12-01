Head of Cyber (Pulse Digital Security)

Job summary

bp has embarked on a new and ambitious strategy, to deliver on its net-zero ambition and to drive efficiency and new business models, by using digital technologies.

It’s an exciting time to embark on your journey with bp as we undergo technology transformation and growth which you can support in defining.



As part of our continued growth, we have a new opportunity as Head of Cyber Security for bp Pulse. Within this role you will be responsible for delivering information security and cyber risk activities across bp Pulse which is bp’s global electric vehicle (EV) charging business. You’ll also lead, coach, develop and build a high performing team of security experts and manage cyber security across all bp Pulse engineering functions and drive capability and competency across all teams.

What you’ll be doing:



Defining the overall strategy and roadmap for cyber security for bp Pulse and driving its successful delivery

Provide oversight of all digital security activities across bp Pulse globally and sit on bp Pulse Technology Leadership Team.

Act as a trusted advisor to senior business stakeholders across all bp Pulse businesses and work with them to ensure that bp Pulse is secure and compliant with the bp policies and standards and any local legal and regulatory requirements.

Provide guidance and support to the bp Pulse leadership team in the event of a cyber incident including: participating as cyber representative on incident management teams; assessing business impacts, whether safety, reputational, regulatory, or commercial in nature.

Use your technical and communication capabilities to facilitate strategic dialogue with leadership team regarding both current posture and emerging priorities including new business opportunities (e.g. acquisitions, investments, new suppliers).

Lead, coach, develop and build a resilient and high-performing team who are capable of understanding and delivering on the technology vision and strategy, contribute to a culture of continuous improvement and take ownership of their career progression.

Support Agile delivery principles across technology ensuring best practice adoption.Embedding security awareness by overseeing awareness programmes, establishing security best practice and ensuring appropriate quantified cyber e-learning occurs

Working in senior information security roles including leading teams

Strong influencing skills with the ability to communicate technical information to both technical and non-technical audiences, clearly and concisely.

Sophisticated technical knowledge, ideally hands-on, and experience in delivering security solutions and providing technical advice

Knowledge of relevant legal and regulatory frameworks

A track record of delivering business benefits by balancing, the need to protect the organisation with the need to do business

Working within developing digital ecosystems, with multiple partners and environments, ensuring suitable security is delivered

Security frameworks such as ISO 27001/2, NIST, and CIS framework is highly advantageous

Working with internal and external customers/suppliers

Able to adapt to shifting priorities, demands and timelines and keep customers abreast of impact (potential or actual) to defined delivery timescales and/or business impact.

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation.With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!