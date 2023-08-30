Job summary

Castrol's head of the global data center business will be responsible to develop, grow and scale Castrol data center cooling business. Data Center cooling is a strategically important, fast-growing business for Castrol. With our advanced immersion cooling fluid technology, we aim to transform the industry by driving the adoption of immersion cooling as a pathway to sustainable data centre operation aligned with bp’s Net Zero ambitions. The head of data centre will lead and own Castrol's data center business activities aiming to scale the immersion cooling fluid business and develop of integrated solution. You will be the SPA for strategy delivery and implementation as well as serving as the global champion for the business within the organization.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The selected candidate will lead a fast growing team and agile team aiming to build a new business segment for Castrol. Therefore, the ideal candidate will be an inspirational leader with experience in developing new business within start-up or corporate environments. Additionally, the role involves managing senior internal and external stakeholders and serve as the key interfaces to the wider bp organization linking thermal management to integrated energy solutions. They will have the following responsibilities:

Be the global SPA and champion for this business unit, engaging, aligning and energising key partners across bp

Lead the Castrol immersion cooling teams and closely work with technology teams to develop a robust and differentiated technology pipeline

Shaping Castrol strategy and deliver the growth ambitions for integrated solutions with focus on North America, Europe, China and Asia

Delivery of a robust customer, partner and growth pipeline supporting rapid scaling of the new business area

Create new partnerships with key participants across the data center value chain

Management the P&L to deliver the economics goal and growth ambitions of new business area

Work closely with the PUs to develop the marketing, business and sales plans

Transfer processes from other markets and share local standard ways of working with the global organisation

Build customer and market understanding relevant to ensure customer-focus in all commercial activities

Bring commercial approach and a growth mindset to the programme, helping to ensure profitable, material, long-term growth

Build and maintain relationships with partners and customers

Essential skills:

Experience and track record in developing new business and growth areas within a corporate and/or innovation/start-up context

Expert knowledge and well-developed networks in data center / IT industry, ideally within hyperscale and/or leading IT hardware companies (10+ years)

Exceptional leadership skills with track record of managing high-performance teams in a global environment

Inspirational, persuasive leader with strong skills to out a vision and bring internal and external stakeholders along

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers and key partners

Experience in dealing with uncertainties, proven resilience and ability to excel in VUCA environments

Strong commercial understanding and expert negotiation skills

Working at Castrol:

The successful candidate will be responsible for the global data center team leading the sales and marketing teams while working closely with the technology team in delivery of a strong R&D pipeline. You will be working with an agile team with high-achievers aiming to help disrupting the data center industry.

As the head of the business the candidate will be responsible to represent the business externally and build and manage relations with senior stakeholders. Additionally, you will be responsible champion Castrol's data center business within the bp group for managing relationship with other teams in bp.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

*This role can be done from the US/UK/EU.

Apply now!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

