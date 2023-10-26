Head of Delivery and Insights, Leadership & Culture

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

People & Culture



HR Group



The Leadership & Culture (L&C) team is responsible for leadership development, talent management and the activation of company culture in line with Who we are – bp’s culture frame. There is an exciting opportunity to join the L&C leadership team as Head of Delivery and Insights, L&C. This individual would be responsible for overall operational roll out of the L&C portfolio to bp’s business entities and end users, adapting as required for various operating contexts.This role will partner across the L&C team (portfolio holders) to enable high quality deployment of offers, advise on best ‘routes to market’, partner with third party delivery partners (as applicable), activate internaldelivery networks, and provide standardised tools / processes for all operational activities such as demand planning, deployment, direct communications, and budgeting.The role holder will also strategically implement the divisions' strategy, building models and insight engines to inform operational and strategic decision making (in partnership with the people analytics team), and ultimately help to ensure high quality delivery to end users.



Develop and industrialise L&C delivery approaches, processes and data models for planning and execution

Responsibility for delivery, deployment and demand/capacity management (physical and digital) aligned with experience design standards set by portfolio owners

Define and implement an L&C Delivery and insights operating model to unlock efficiencies for bp, helping to eliminate waste and streamline processes and hand-offs

Provide recommendations to enhance integration across L&C via standardisation and shared delivery approaches

Build strong relationships with global and local P&C and business networks to support activation of L&C offers

Coordinate with relevant delivery partners (internal and external), to enable smooth and efficient delivery. Key partners include S+S Learning Services, People Analytics, P&C partnering, third party partners, Finance and Procurement.

Contribute to L&C strategy development and annual planning based on delivery insights

Define and implement an L&C data and insights strategy to support short and longer term priorities

Develop data models and insights engines to support ongoing operational decision making and continuous improvement

Lead a team of delivery focussed professionals

Optimise faculty use and effectiveness across L&C workstreams

Raise baseline capability within and across the team in delivery excellence, data management and insight creation

Essential Education / Experience: Degree holder or equivalent. Demonstrated ability in in global operations management role directing large teams or consultancy projects with complex operational delivery requirement. Talent practitioner preferred but not essential.

Skills and capabilities:

Data management, analytics and visualisation skills (advanced command of Excel and PowerBI)

Critical thinking – ability to balance the short and the long-term imperatives of delivery; creative and innovative in approach.

Exceptional communication skills - communicate clearly with a very broad range of partners – oral and written.

Senior level relationship management – ability to integrate a high level of global business awareness in the decision-making process. High degree of cross-cultural sensitivity and the ability to network across multiple dimensions / customer groups – entities, regions and functions.

Operations / delivery management – a strong bias for ensuring high quality performance, rationalizing the options vs. desired outcomes.

Strong team management in an operational context. Ability to lead, inspire and motivate large teams of people by empowering them to deliver excellent results.

Project management (especially running large complex projects/programmes handling third parties)

Strong influencing skills and ability to drive coherent decision making, synthesising diverse viewpoints. Why join us? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.