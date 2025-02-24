This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



IT&S Group



Are you a proactive and impactful Digital Engineering leader with a passion for technology and a sharp commercial approach? Do you thrive on delivering results while balancing speed, cost, quality and strategy? Are you ready to be the right-hand person to the CTO, shaping the future of technology while empowering teams to scale? If so, this role is for you!

As Head of Digital Engineering at BP Pulse, you’ll be at the heart of technology, strategy and execution. You’ll bring a highly focused, cost-conscious and commercially savvy approach to engineering leadership, ensuring we stay on track, on budget and ahead of the competition.

Drive high-impact delivery: Ensuring timely, cost-effective and quality driven execution of missions

Bridge engineering & architecture: Align engineering excellence with strategic vision

Champion process, standards & discipline: Implement rigor, track performance, and drive efficiencies.

Keeping tight control of finances and financial consistency: Managing vendors, ensuring fact and KPI-based performance management

Actively challenge, reinforce, achieve consensus then evangelize and implement Target Architecture, ensuring cohesion between architect & engineers

Lead with hands-on expertise: Roll up your sleeves, dive into technical details, and lead by example.

Foster a high-performance culture: Build an empowered, innovative and psychologically safe engineering environment. Garnering an “all inclusion” atmosphere and developing emerging talent

Be the CTO’s trusted partner: Refine, iterate, and execute the technical vision at scale.

On-time, on-budget, high-quality delivery

Seamless integration between engineers & architects

Enhanced modularity, scalability & reusability

Strong vendor management & cost control

Building a thriving tech community & high-performing teams

This is a role for an inspiring leader who combines deep technical experience with strategic thinking, discipline with agility and engineering excellence with business acumen.

Ready to take the lead and drive real impact? Apply now!

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management



