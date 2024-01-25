Head of Digital Service Engineering, Customers & Products

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

We are recruiting for a Delivery Leader for the bp ANZ Mobility and Convenience business, based out of Melbourne. The role leads the operational execution of retail services across the ANZ region as part of a global organization and optimizes the delivery of technology services to the retail sites across the region.As a Principal Service Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.This is a senior leadership role within a discipline-based model, delivering services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience.You'll drive operational integrity and compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer problems, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity.



Job Description:

We are looking for a hands-on, technically astute and approachable leader to operate across for ANZ to deliver their expected operational and product delivery outcomes by creating strong relationships, trust and efficient ways-of-working with both ANZ and global based I&E teams.

Due to timezones and the global nature of the operating model, you will need to create autonomous teams with a relentless focus on delivery, stability and clarity with business partners.

Strong influencing skills are required to represent the ANZ business within the global retail landscape in partnership with the Product teams, and to drive service improvement through a rigorous and data led approach.

Service Engineers are the key integrators in the organization who ensure that end-to-end business outcomes are achieved and operable. We are the foundation of BPs digital ecosystem – we lead distributed teams to optimize outcomes and costs globally, underpinning our business performance.

Key Accountabilities:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Lead the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services

Ensure operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests, and problems, and will act as technical advisors on major digital projects

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment, working with customers to ensure requirements are met and respond to critical issues where needed.

Build awareness of market technology developments, managing process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring optimal approaches are developed.

Core Capability:

Significant experience in Delivery Roles with experience managing software vendors or outsourced service providers & teams of company resources.

Deep knowledge in the application of modern service delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery models.

Strong Communication and stakeholder management capability; high ‘EQ’ and operate across complex business environments up to senior executive level.

Financial Management: The overall financial management, control and stewardship of assets and resources, ensuring compliance with all governance, legal and regulatory requirements.

​

Metrics definition and Instrumentation: The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

Risk Management: Ability to proactively identify, pre-empt and put in place risk management measures to address risks to BP. Demonstrating balanced risk and reward judgement; enabling business growth whilst protecting against potential loss or reputational damage.

Service operations and resilience: Build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability.

Configuration management and release: The lifecycle planning, control and management of assets.

Agile Core Practices: Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices across the team; including agile mindset and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Coaching: Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching and mentoring to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities.

Collaboration: The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy.

Desirable:

Responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Adaptable to a constantly changing technical environment

Strong teammate with a customer service orientation and an ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures.

Experienced in DevOps, Site Reliability Engineering principles and similar.

Broad experience collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.

Experience working with hyperscale cloud vendors (AWS/Azure) and service optimization within these environments.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



