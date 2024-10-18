Job summary

We are literally defining the future - reimagining & reinventing energy



About bpx: At bp/bpx energy, we're reimagining energy for people and our planet.

With operations around the world working across almost every part of the energy system, we are reinventing our business to help us reduce the carbon in our operations, grow new low carbon businesses and products, and actively advocate for progressive climate policies.



We are a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find ways to tackle some of the world’s biggest issues. But we know we can’t do it alone. So, whether you are at the start of your career, or a have few years under your belt, we are looking for people who share our passion for reinvention who can bring a fresh perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.



About this role: The Head of Drilling will serve as the foremost technical expert for the bpx organization and will be a trusted leader of the Development leadership team. This individual will be responsible for the safe planning and field execution of all bpx drilling programs. This entails managing the many interfaces, timelines, workflows, and disciplines involved in the effort to drill bpx wells. This role reports to the VP of Development.



About the role:

Key responsibilities include :

Manage and lead a $750+ million investment, multi-basin engineering and execution program that oversees activity in the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville assets

Lead the drilling workflow to ensure bp and bpx energy requirements are met for PSCM, well design, materials selection for OCTG, wellheads and associated ancillary equipment

Lead the integration of the bpx & drilling contractors' team to deliver safe, efficient, best in class performance across all basins

Work with drilling operations, engineering, and technical teams to develop standardization and continuous improvement including performance goals, key performance indicators, and strategic objectives for the organization

Help lead bpx in re-imagining energy by incorporating technology, automation, and low carbon technology in drilling activities

Communication and planning with multiple asset business unit leaders, functional teams and enabler teams

Lead the design, planning and execution of wells to bpx wells policy requirements. Build & maintain relationships with bp wells leaders, S&OR, and technical experts. Conduct engagements with external stakeholders (State and Federal officials) where and when needed

Communicate and advise bpx executive leadership on drilling

About you:

An effective Head of Drilling possesses these skills and experiences (but not limited to) :

Extensive experience as a Drilling Leader advising on multiple Wells projects with varying scope of complexity possessing over 15 years of varied Wells experience in a similar capacity.

Has in-depth knowledge of all aspects of drilling engineering, drilling rigs and drilling equipment.

Has managed multi-rig field teams in multiple geographic areas.

Provides outstanding leadership to the assigned team as well as to the broader organization by taking ownership in and working problems across the organization leveraging interdependence to optimize bpx’s performance

Builds highly efficient field team while giving credit to the team for accomplishments. Mentors field staff and ensures operations are conducted in compliance with will internal and external rules and regulations.

Builds efficient field teams and ensures operations comply with internal and external rules and regulations.

Can absorb and comprehend disparate information from a wide variety of internal and external sources and is effective in communicating to a diverse audience of stakeholders within the bpx energy organization.

Is an excellent communicator and has demonstrated experience in positively influencing internal and external stakeholder outcomes while balancing the Technical, Economic, Commercial, Operational and Regulatory aspects of large projects. Use multiple forms of data analysis to influence decision making.

Is familiar with frac contracts and the standard oil field contract environment.

Experienced in negotiating rates and terms for all drilling related services.

Experienced in Wells’ requirements (casing and tubing design, materials selection, well integrity, zonal isolation, to name a few) to effectively steer the engineering and execution teams towards a Wells solution that meets the project’s requirements while also conforming to bpx energy requirements.

Is experienced in Risk Assessment and Risk Management for projects and Wells.

Is well versed in identifying the appropriate oil and gas regulations that impact Wells’ activities in the North American regulatory framework – State and Federal rules/requirements.

Will quickly familiarize himself/herself with bpx energy standards to independently manage well execution program, timelines, and interfaces with other disciplines.

BS in Engineering

Advanced degrees and professional licensing preferred

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $268,000 - $350,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



