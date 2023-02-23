Head of E-commerce – Web & App - bp pulse

Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact!



bp pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re looking for a Head of E-commerce who will drive the optimisation of our website journeys and experiences to drive business outcomes. There is no established formula, customers have to change demands, and our content and customer journeys must reflect these. So if you’re passionate, curious and ready to take on one of the most exciting challenges in the market today, this is for you.

Responsibilities:

Accountable for the web and app execution strategy for BP Pulse

Management of a small content and web team

Oversee the design and development of BP Pulse’s websites and app driving lead and product conversions.

Working hand-in-hand with product, tech and design teams to accelerate our digital offering

Lead the continual development of content, journey and optimisation across the customer journey

Accountable for website and app conversion rate, number of website tests delivered and SEO traffic

Set up and run the continual review and testing of the customer journey across websites and apps

Hands-on management of site merchandising

Work with Content Strategists, business teams and external SEO agencies to develop a content calendar to collect ongoing SEO development and campaign journeys

Partner with channel teams to optimise journeys across channels, including onwards from the website

Use multiple data quantitative and qualitative data sources to identify and validate development actions

Responsible for technical SEO and technical best practice to drive SEO traffic and support potential and existing customers, working with supporting agencies

Review existing content in collaboration with content and customer specialists to ensure pulse has relevant, engaging, optimised content across web platforms

Partner with tagging and development specialists to ensure we have the correct analytics to drive great business decisions.

Demonstrable experience managing web journeys, content and optimisation programmes

Experience with Contentful ideal, or other headless merchandising systems.

Experience auditing, creating and publishing content for the website

Knowledge of SEO, both technical and content, and strategies to drive traffic

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Relevant experience in delivering high-quality insights and business recommendations to influence senior stakeholders and workstreams

Strong project management as well as a track record of delivering projects in complex and ambiguous environments

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role, you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!#bppulse#LI-MM1