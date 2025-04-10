Head of Eagle Ford Reservoir Engineering

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



About bpx

At bp/bpx energy, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations around the world working across almost every part of the energy system, we are reinventing our business to help us reduce the carbon in our operations, grow new low carbon businesses and products, and actively advocate for progressive climate policies.

We are a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find ways to tackle some of the world’s biggest issues. But we know we can’t do it alone. So, whether you are at the start of your career, or a have few years under your belt, we are looking for people who share our passion for reinvention who can bring a fresh perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.

About the role

The Eagle Ford asset team is seeking a Head of Reservoir Engineering with a background in development programs, depletion planning and reserves. This role is a key technical leader and a people manager of reservoir engineers and analysts that help drive delivery of the Eagle Ford multi-rig drilling program. In this role, you will be responsible for managing a team to deliver reservoir engineering analyses across the defined region, ensuring core skills are applied to reservoir management, new well delivery and area development planning to coordinate the identification, categorization and progression of value-generating resources, and ensuring the reservoir/production data is properly analyzed and integrated into the team's current understanding.

Key Accountabilities

Coordinate the asset development plan with an annual D&C budget in range of $1bn and performance manage to it on weekly, monthly, and quarterly cadences

Lead annual reserves estimation process for Eagle Ford BU

Guide and approve the subsurface plans for each unit’s development to enhance asset value and accelerate learnings related to spacing, new target zones, and co-development optimization

Collaborate with Drilling, Completions & Facilities to optimize well design and maximize value

Evaluate economics and profitability of potential projects and recommend projects for execution

Propose and evaluate strategic deal flow concepts to add asset value and improve bpx’s strategic positioning in the Eagle Ford

Drive initial flowback strategy of new wells to ensure maximum productivity is achieved

As a people leader, manage performance and develop and mentor talent on the team

Essential Education & Experience

BS in Petroleum Engineering or other Engineering discipline

A minimum of 8 years of onshore reservoir engineering and economic evaluation experience

Skilled with Aries, whitson+, Spotfire, Enverus, and MS Office

Strong interpersonal, influencing, and communication skills with the ability to lead a wide set of collaborators

Strong analytical skills and ability to handle complex datasets

Proven ability to improve processes

How much do we pay (Base)? $196,000-$240,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why join our team?

At bpx, we provide an excellent working environment and a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and Area Performance Management, Well Planning



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.