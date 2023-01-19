Job summary

The Head of Employee Measurement and Insights leads bp's internal employee measurement programmes, including the annual global survey, weekly continuous listening survey, employee life cycle surveys and the development of a broad approach to using quantitative and qualitative data to understand how it feels to work at bp.

The role works closely with business stakeholders and SME across bp including Communications & External Advocacy (C&EA), Ethics & Compliance, Safety and Operations, Talent, Wellbeing, DE&I and many more.

The role is part of the People Insights and Analytics team within People & Culture (P&C), supporting bp with people data, analytics, and insights for data driven decision making.

Key Accountabilities:

Setting the strategic direction to keep products aligned with research standard process and bp's requirements.

Continuing to support bp’s roll out of post survey action planning, measuring bp new culture framework and supporting SMEs.

Leading and developing a small, highly skilled team to implement bp’s core employee measurement programmes and flagship annual survey.

Manging suppliers to delivers a variety of research programmes, often with tight deadlines and high strategic value for bp.

Leading our survey / dashboard platform (Qualtrics) and our internal digital partners, to build the strategic roadmap to deliver a better integrated product across data and technology.

Work in collaboration with the wider C&EA and People & Culture functions to ensure that insights are integrated into action planning of initiatives, internal campaign themes and messages.

Lead all aspects of communication plans and materials to support and promote all research programmes. Design and write reports, embracing the inquisitive brevity style.

Key Challenges:

Maintaining relationships with senior leaders (P&C and C&EA), the business, and the executive team to show continued value and trusted partnering on employee measurement.

Working across multiple programmes and internal initiatives to satisfy the demand for data and insights with constantly evolving technology.

Experience:

Strong stakeholder leadership skills including C-suite.

Knowledge of research design and analytics (particularly in psychology, behavioural economics or occupational psychology), ideally to degree level or equivalent experience.

Experience of leading presentations to senior stakeholders. Strong verbal and written communication are crucial, with an ability to expertly respond to questions.

Ability to take care of conflict and prioritise work.

Consistent record of delivering company-wide programmes within a global organisation which is metrics driven.

Global perspective and understanding of bp’s strategy.

Experience of leading an agency/consultancy to deliver projects on time and on budget.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.