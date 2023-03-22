Job summary

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and innovation agenda in the spheres of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities, places the right technology bets, and leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be the head of bp’s energy system modelling, within the Advanced Energy Solutions team. The role holder will lead the activity of developing simulations/models of electrification business use cases and its value in support of enhancing low carbon business solutions.

The head of energy system modelling role is a key, senior management role within the AES team and is responsible for the overall techno commercial optimisation of electrification centric business models, value integration into business entities and driving these solutions to a development stage. This role also serves to ensure that cross I&E digital and launchpad companies' technical alignment is achieved around bp’s approach to integrated energy system use case development and optimisation.

The successful candidate owns and drives the end-to-end process of technical model building of the different energy vectors and its subsequent co optimised commercial value. This role ensures that the AES team’s innovation outcomes land within bp in a way which delivers maximum commercial and technical integration impact and drives increased value for bp’s growth engine businesses.

Accountabilities will include:

Leading the development of global techno economic models for different energy assets and power markets

Work closely with the businesses to advice on different energy vector optimisation values.

Lead, grow, develop, and run a cross discipline team of commercial analysts, data scientists and software engineers that develop energy optimisation models.

Provide insight of energy optimization trends and provide technical reports to business project initiators.

Work with cross disciplinary collaborators across multiple business entities to understand business use cases.

Provide support to the team via technical guidance, leading dependencies, and risk evaluations.

Guides the team towards model solutioning towards best outcomes for customers and business

Expert ability to represent business goals and set strategic technical direction.

Build and maintain strategic relationships with external partners relevant to grid infrastructure, renewable technologies.

Being a leadership role-model, focussing on people’s well-being and personal development

What do we want to see from you!

You will be qualified to a masters’ degree level in electrical/energy systems/computer engineering. You will bring strong commercial and technical acumen, and a track record in bringing extensive industry knowledge of with regards to the development and implementation of electrical infrastructure, microgrid technology and simulations of different energy system vectors such as solar, wind, BESS, Hydrogen and EV’s. Experienced in customer interactions and in leading projects with internal stakeholders and 3 rd parties. Experience in development of technology strategies and in working closely with marketing to develop new business entries and offers. Strong understanding of different power markets and value pools available for different energy vectors in them. Experience driving new technology implementations. An understanding of best practices for asset optimization of energy portfolios across multiple technology classes and geographic regions. Solid understanding of different modelling tools and technologies. Experience working with projects teams across the globe. Be adept at business focused problem solving and critical thinking with a proven ability to multi-task and work accurately in a fast-paced environment. Ability to create alignment across multiple teams, demonstrating excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills with an ability to defend modelling outcomes.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and innovation agenda in the spheres of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities, places the right technology bets, and leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be the head of bp’s energy system modelling, within the Advanced Energy Solutions team. The role holder will lead the activity of developing simulations/models of electrification business use cases and its value in support of enhancing low carbon business solutions.