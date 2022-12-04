Head of Engineering (Digital & Hardware)

Job summary

Let me tell you about the role:

What you will deliver:

Work with strategy, product marketing, architecture, security, hardware, data, and research teams and drive user and competitive research to uncover customer needs and new product value propositions in line with bp pulse vision and commercial goals

Provide a pan-engineering bridge between technical and business worlds as you lead strong and productive relationships with stakeholders at all levels to understand and deliver on market needs and priorities, and evangelise our product & engineering strategy and roadmap

Work closely with your engineering leadership team and your platform architecture peers to ensure the systems scale, perform and complement the broader technical vision for the company

Champion a lean product mindset with an emphasis on value, experimentation and continual improvement

Take a systemic view of engineering so that teams can grow sublinearly with the scale-out of pulse, finding efficiencies of scale and avoiding technical and organisational bottlenecks

Support the teams in maintaining and improving a highly collaborative product engineering focus where autonomy, mastery and purpose are at the forefront

Ensure the engineering teams are happy and engaged, continually delivering valuable and high-quality software to our customers.

Ensure seamless integration between software, hardware and embedded software delivery in the context of real-time hardware / software systems.

Ensure compliance is achieved to relevant regulation impacting hardware and software.

Drive quality, rigor and robustness into overall into product delivery

As Head of Engineering, you will join the bp Pulse team at a point when we are poised to scale up significantly. You will make certain the engineering delivery functions - both hardware and software (digital) - achieve and maintain a laser focus on delivering long-lived customer value while expanding globally, to market after market.You will ensure we grow efficiently and sustainably in an unpredictable, innovative and competitive environment, partnering internally and externally as required, and thinking strategically. You will support your people, building a culture of trust and responsibility that puts the customer at its core and never fails to question “why?” and champions responsible innovation.Most importantly, you will be a key part of a broader bp Pulse team, dedicated to making positive change, transforming an industry and helping our planet by playing a critical role in delivering BP’s “Net Zero by 2050”.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Passionate about continuous improvement, process efficiency and people empowerment

Proven track record of performing in high-intensity environments, operating within tight financial resources and meeting challenging deadlines while keeping the health of teams in mind.

Previous experience in building and inspiring people leaders, developing people and nurturing high performing digital (build and run) engineering teams. Proven experience collaborating with diverse stakeholder groups to realise commercial outcomes.

Solid track record of addressing customer needs through innovative use of technology - both hardware and software.

Proven experience in managing complete product lifecycle delivery on the cloud as well as joint projects with partners and 3rd party suppliers and hardware / embedded software.

Knowledge and appreciation of cloud services, web standards, CRM and ERP (SAP / Amazon Connect / Salesforce) and IoT fleet management.

Familiarity with solution design methods, techniques and standards. Strong working knowledge of IT operations, systems, and developments. Knowledge of the Data Protection Act and GDPR in relation to IT systems and security.

Strong understanding of hardware / embedded systems development and delivery in the context of consumer and industrial products including typical product development lifecycle including requirements development, tooling, testing and certification.

Experience with key quality processes including continuous improvement, failure mode avoidance and industry standard tools and techniques (e.g 8D process).

Clear understanding of Systems Engineering including the V-Cycle and key artifacts and gateway driven approach in the context of real-time hardware / software systems.

Understanding of embedded software delivery, validation and release.

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!

