Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Our Offshore Wind team are focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment and we need professionals like you to be part of our journey!



It’s an exciting time to join bp! We are setting out a new approach that will see us transform from an international oil company producing resources – to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers.



We are reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. And to help the world get to net zero. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our employees worldwide. With our products and services, we will ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.

The Head of Engineering Management Office is responsible of coordinating the following global Engineering topics:

Interfaces of OFW Engineering with P&O, I&E and Onshore Wind, making sure that the interfaces and synergies are identified and properly managed, maximizing the global synergies benefits in bp.

Identify and coordinate the actions of the OFW Engineering LT, facilitating the collaborations between different areas and taking leadership of the global actions.

Lead the work to develop and ensure implementation of the OFW Engineering culture.

Lead the work to fully develop the OFW Engineering organisation, including the DoR between different disciplines, the matrix between business and projects, and the interfaces with other areas of OFW.

Support the VP of Engineering to steer in engineering aspects of OFW projects (e.g. attend technical SteerCos, coordinate specific tasks assigned to support the projects...) and in relationship with partners and other developers.

Identify and lead specific tasks to maintain a continuous improvement of OFW Engineering (e.g. training, onboarding, etc).

Ensure a portfolio and standardization approach in OFW Engineering, making sure that all synergies

Represent OFW Engineering in conferences and forums.

Represent OFW Engineering in senior management meetings with key suppliers.

Interfaces register and follow up with other bp's organisations (P&O, I&E, Onshore Wind...) OFW Engineering LT actions register and follow up.

Develop an OFW Engineering culture inclusive, open, safe and that fit the business play to win.

Develop the detailed OFW Engineering organisation with all required supporting documents.

Develop a full portfolio approach for Engineering.

Deep understanding of engineering principles, including standardization, organisation, matrix structure with projects.

Strong communications skills to present and defend Engineering position with the business LT, with senior management of key suppliers and other developers.

Experience and understanding of the engineering role in complex projects. o Understanding of bp's organisation and methodology, and the potential interfaces and synergies with OFW.

Understanding of the implications of technical decisions in commercial aspects of business and projects, and vice versa, for being able to support the global engineering portfolio approach.

Strong team management and leadership experience and skills, able to motivate, engage and drive performance of a large team of specialist engineers

Evidence of being able to strike a balance between innovation, optimisation and rigorousness on the use of criteria, actual data, risks and opportunities.

Capability to travel approximately 25% of the time, being flexible to cover the global business needs.

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!