Head of Engineering - Solar & Onshore Wind

Job summary

We are looking for a Head of Engineering to lead the engineering team within the Onshore Wind & Solar Technical Centre of Excellence.



The Head of Engineering will be responsible for building, developing and managing a team of engineering specialists focused on the development and application of engineering processes, specification and best practices covering all aspects of the development, construction and operation of onshore renewable energy projects.



This team forms part of the global Technical Centre of Excellence which also covers onshore renewable technologies, construction and operations.



This teams activities will be in support of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects, standalone utility scale projects and those in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.

Key Accountabilities:

Build, develop and manage a team of experts across a range of disciplines to develop specialist engineering capability, technical standards, processes and best practices, support central portfolio engineering activities and drive value through engineering optimisation and innovation.

Develop expertise across a range of engineering disciplines including environmental and geotechnical, civil, structural and electrical engineering and design.

Develop the portfolio engineering strategy including leading the concept design and system optimisation for hydrogen production project concepts from an onshore renewable perspective.

Work closely with the deployed project engineers and construction managers to provide specialised support across the project lifecycles to ensure best practices are embedded at the appropriate stage.

Lead CAPEX / OPEX estimating from an engineer perspective with support from in country project teams.

Provide specialist engineering support to portfolio wide initiatives such as driving standardization in design, engineering, procurement, construction and operations.

Support project procurement activities by defining engineering specifications and employers’ requirements, qualifying and maintaining the catalogue of engineering third parties / suppliers and ensuring engineering risks and opportunities are appropriately considered in the selection of suppliers.

Build a network of relationships with related engineering functions within bp to algin on technical standards and best practices and external engineering service providers in the wider onshore renewables industry.

Provide appropriate assurance for project engineering work scopes and support project approval processes.

Work closely with Offshore Wind and other Onshore Wind & Solar technical teams to develop and align on technical standards, methodologies and best practices where appropriate.

Identify and lead the mitigation of engineering risks for the portfolio and support project specific risk identification and mitigation as required; for example, through project procurement activities.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations, and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to ensure value is maximized on individual projects.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered.

Essential Education & Experience: