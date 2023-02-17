Head of Engineering - Solar & Onshore Wind

We are looking for a Head of Engineering to lead the engineering team within the Onshore Wind & Solar Technical Centre of Excellence.
The Head of Engineering will be responsible for building, developing and managing a team of engineering specialists focused on the development and application of engineering processes, specification and best practices covering all aspects of the development, construction and operation of onshore renewable energy projects.
This team forms part of the global Technical Centre of Excellence which also covers onshore renewable technologies, construction and operations.
This teams activities will be in support of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects, standalone utility scale projects and those in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.
Key Accountabilities: