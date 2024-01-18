Head of Facilities Engineering & Construction

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

The role is a senior management role withing bpx energy and will be part of Project Leadership Team. You will be responsible for developing/managing facilities design creation and supporting safe and efficient construction operations across three business units. This will require you to leverage time management, your engineering expertise, project management, planning and technical support to drive adherence to delivering bpx goals on safety, production, and capital efficiency. You will be the technical expert to help guide and resolve issues within the team. It is critical that you understand the technical aspects as well as the people aspects to delivery exceptional results year after year from the team. Being proactive and understanding the details of what is going on in each of the Business Units and establishing solid relationships with BU leadership will help ensure results are delivered.This role will provide broad-based facility engineering and construction expertise to all projects that are worked. The role is a senior management position, your day to day will be to directly oversee all aspects of the team and the work. Meetings attendance, travel to the field, one on one discussions, and building relationships of trust with your customers will be central themes to accomplish in this role.This position reports to the Head of Projects in Denver, Colorado. You will have supervisory responsibilities over four direct reports but will have an extended team of twenty-six bpx badged individuals and multiple contractors with Engineering groups based in Houston and Denver and field personnel based in Eagle Ford, Permian and Haynesville BUs in Texas and Louisiana.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Delivery of Plan in year and Long-Term Plan (LTP) (schedule and budget).

LTP and Group Financial Outlook updates.

Recommend staffing levels for organization.

Assure compliance with policies.

Ensuring learnings are shared across Business Units.

Conducting personnel reviews and pay discussions.

Approve AFE’s.

Approve vendor adds.

Approve new proforma designs and costs or updates to existing proformas on facilities design.

Develop and maintain Engineering and Project Management standards including: Pipe specs. Work scopes. Bid documentation.

Approval of high-risk work (per TRAT table).

Approving purchases up to $1m.

Lead performance meetings.

Provide feedback on changes to Facility Design Manual, SOP’s, and bpx Operating Manual policies.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Bachelor of Science degree or Master’s in Engineering

PE License is desirable

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of 15 - 20 years’ experience doing Facilities Engineering and leading teams.

Working knowledge of the following:

Proficient working with PFD’s and P&IDs.

Process safety management.

Piping codes (either ASME 31.3 or 31.8) and ASME pressure vessel code.

Reciprocating compressor.

What IF, Hazop, LOPA, and RCFA participant experience.

Centrifugal and reciprocating compressors.

Dehydration Design and Operations.

Artificial Lift experience (ESP, beam pump, plunger lift, etc.).

Area electrical classification.

Contractor management (engineering contractors and/or construction contractors).

People Management.

Engine emission controls and air permits.

API 12F tank specification.

API 12J and 12K for production units.

NACE requirements.

Ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize support activities.

Ability to lead, mentor, support, and guide other engineers.

Strong analytical skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively at various levels in the office, field, and with contractors

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE WITH THE FOLLOWING:

Onshore operations.

Project management experience.

Construction management experience.

Pneumatic and electrical controls and safety systems experience.

Gas processing.

Knowledge in welding types and welding procedures.

Drilling and production experience.

Artificial Lift experience (beam pump, plunger lift, etc.).

Onshore Shale and conventional gas well production experience.

Pipeline modeling experience.

AutoCAD/Solid Works/Google Sketch-up experience.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $228,000 - $300,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



