Head of Finance Excellence & Transformation

Reporting to the CFO of Gas & Power Trading Americas (GPTA), the Head of Finance Excellence and Transformation will be responsible for the coordination and delivery of an effective operational risk management program, a continuous improvement culture within GPTA and end-to-end business transformation enabling delivery of its growth strategy effectively and efficiently. In addition will manage the Master Agreements and Confirmations teams and be the liaison with GBS fostering strong working relationships and building effective ways of working with the Commercial teams.



Leverage Agile or other continuous improvement methodologies to lead a program of process improvement initiatives to minimize risk or errors, meet best practice standards, or improve quality and the user experience.

Identify opportunities to utilize technology and tools to enable business process efficiency.

Manage Dodd Frank Regulatory Reporting responsibilities within the Confirmations team, including drafting of manual confirmations, reconciling E-Confirm, overseeing daily suspensions for GPTA and action all life cycle events for Novation’s, Terminations and Option Exercises.

Oversee the execution of operational risk policies and procedures including Risk Management Reporting (RMR) and incident reporting, ensuring clear identification and risk trends and mitigations, and sharing of lessons learned.

Build team capability in agile/continuous improvement practices, automation/technology development, change leadership and project management.

Perform critical controls in managing rogue trader risk and in keeping the integrity of our financial statements.

Be a key enabler in delivering the GPTA Finance & Risk vision, infusing a robust control & risk mindset, data-driven decisions, agile to business needs, and insights through enabling technologies.

Oversee all internal and external audit requests to ensure requests are being handled in a timely and efficient fashion.

Oversee all KPIs, Due Diligence, Dodd Frank Governance and RRC slide decks.

Minimum 15 years’ experience with increasing accountability in energy trading, control, operational risk/excellence, consulting, or risk management. A deep understanding of gpta operating model and Dodd Frank Regulatory Reporting strongly preferred.

Bachelor’s Degree

Agile, LEAN, or other project management experience

Demonstrated leadership and experience in providing leadership and coaching, defining and implementing procedures and controls; and effective change management.

Experience leading teams, large scale projects and strategic initiatives

In-depth knowledge, experience and understanding of commodity trading and the end-to-end deal life cycle, including underlying business processes.

Ability to work effectively, influence, challenge and communicate across wide variety of stakeholders and functions; experience with working effectively across functional or geographically dispersed teams.

Excellent teamwork, communication and facilitation skills and the ability to interact effectively at all levels throughout the various functional areas of the organization.

Highly driven, results oriented, curious, out-of-the-box problem solver; forward-looking with a willingness to deliver business value quickly

