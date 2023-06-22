Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multifaceted strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with multifaceted strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!



Job Description:

This is an opportunity to join the bp finance team within trading & shipping group in Brazil. Will directly manage NFX Combustíveis Marítimos Ltda. a joint venture (JV) between bp and Prumo Logística S.A. dedicated to the marine fuels trading business in Brazil.

The Head of Finance will be the bp legal representative in the JV. The role provides overall leadership and is accountable for all the financial aspects of the company ensuring financial reporting, compliance and controls. Will support the implementation of strategic objectives and business growth at JV level.

Key responsibilities

Financial reporting and tax compliance: Oversee the preparation of accurate and timely financial and tax reports. Including monthly and annual financial statements, as well as tax ancillary obligations

Financial operations: Lead day-to-day financial operations

Risk management: Identify, assess, and mitigate financial risks. Implement effective internal controls and financial policies to safeguard company assets and ensure compliance

Cash flow management: Monitor and handle cash flow, including cash forecasting. Optimize working capital and implement strategies to improve cash flow efficiency

Financial planning and analysis: Prepare and review financial plans, budgets, forecasts and financial models

Financial decision support: Provide financial analysis, insights, and recommendations to support strategic planning, investments, and business expansion opportunities

Actively participate in the decision making process on all strategic commercial and operational matters as well as provide inputs and recommendations on tactical matters

Compliance and governance: Ensure compliance with all international and Brazilian standards and regulatory requirements, including but not limited to Anti-Bribery and Corruption requirements and Trade Sanctions

Essential experience and job requirements

Education:

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or a any field.

Experience:

Minimum of 15 years of progressive experience in finance with at least 5 years of experience in senior finance leadership roles

Financial expertise: Strong financial analysis, forecasting, and strategic planning skills. In-depth knowledge of financial principles, accounting standards, and tax

Leadership skills: Proven track record of optimally leading and developing finance teams. Ability to encourage and empower others, foster collaboration, and get results

Strong interpersonal and communication skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Ability to present financial information in a clear and concise manner to diverse stakeholders

Analytical and problem-solving skills: Strong analytical approach with the ability to identify issues and evaluate options. Attention to detail and accuracy in financial analysis.

Integrity and ethics: Strong ethical standards

Adaptability and Resilience: Ability to handle multiple priorities and thrive in a fast-paced environment

Proficient in English and Portuguese



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.