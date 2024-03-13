Head of Global Marine and Energy (GME Lead)

Entity:Customers & Products
The post holder will lead the integrated Global Leadership Team to ensure delivery of financial and strategic targets, driving integration and delivering growth in both the short and long term. Accountable for deliverables across all countries including RCOP delivery (generally $50m - 100m) and cross-functional metrics as defined in the balanced scorecard. Represent Castrol to external partners and customers.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
