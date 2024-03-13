Head of Global Marine and Energy (GME Lead)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

The post holder will lead the integrated Global Leadership Team to ensure delivery of financial and strategic targets, driving integration and delivering growth in both the short and long term. Accountable for deliverables across all countries including RCOP delivery (generally $50m - 100m) and cross-functional metrics as defined in the balanced scorecard. Represent Castrol to external partners and customers.

Direct leadership of a team of 149 spread across 6 continents and more than 25 countries, including 3-channel Sales, Technical Services, Operations and Marketing development and deployment.

Indirect accountability for functions including GBS, GSC and Technology to support delivery of GME strategic business objectives.

Accountable for P&L delivery as defined in Balanced Scorecard (Volume, GM, TCC, RCOP, Working Capital, HSSE, Pulse)

Direct, organize and integrate global resources and activities to ensure the entity operates within the agreed business frameworks.

Lead and oversee progress of the global Operational Business Plan (OBP) including enablers, risks, opportunities and portfolio management. Ensure that key financial objectives are delivered both in year and aligned with the Growth Strategy imperatives.

Interface with VP Industrial & GME on strategy execution progress, growth drivers, evaluation of external market developments and addressing significant strategic issues facing the global businesses.

Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups, making sure the voice of the customer is represented in decisions taken

Lead the global People Agenda developing an empowered, energized and diverse workforce with capabilities to meet current and future business needs. Nurtures a positive organizational culture, embedding BP’s Values & Behaviours, HSSE / Wellness, Leadership Expectations, Code of Conduct / Speak Up Culture

Visible leader in Crisis Continuity Management, Risk Mitigation and Business Integrity matters

Serve as the director and board member for applicable legal entities and manage external stakeholders

Your background will include:

Education

BA in Business or related discipline required; MBA preferred.

Experience

A lengthy career including significant strong general management experience, combined with a significant time in commercial roles, preferably in sales & marketing related functions / roles in B2C and B2B business. Proven track record of strategic thinking and experience effectively leading and motivating teams.

Skills & Competencies

Sales & Marketing competencies, strategic and financial delivery capability in a complex environment, exemplifies BP’s Values & Behaviours. Prior board experience and Director training where applicable.

Proven ability in leading, developing & energising diverse teams

Why Join our team

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.