Job summary

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

The Head of group internal communications is a fantastic opportunity for a highly motivated person to make a considerable impact during bp’s transformation, playing a key role in our global Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) team.Reporting to the VP, Strategic communications planning with a dotted line to the VP, C&EA People & culture, you will develop bp’s group-wide internal communications strategy, ensuring it aligns with our business strategy, organisational priorities and our ‘Who we are’ framework. You will play a critical role informing and engaging our people in the company's performance, delivering our plan with purpose, care and by ‘playing to win.’You will provide trusted guidance and counsel to help improve internal communications, working at the highest levels of our organisation (including up to exec level/CEO’s office) and in collaboration with other C&EA teams to provide timely, accurate and relevant communications.This will include identifying and targeting key internal audiences and channels for communication, as well as developing engaging content and seeking ways to continuously improve. You will appreciate the importance of leaders as a channel and will help to build leadership engagement across bp, including to non-office based and frontline staff.With a direct report, partnership with our strategic comms planning team, and engagement with all the C&EA entity teams, you will bring ideas, dynamism and fresh thinking to an already well-regarded C&EA function.



Job Description:

What you will do:

Develop and deliver an impactful group-wide internal communications strategy that will gain the commitment of our people and help bp achieve its commercial objectives and business priorities.

Collaborate with senior communications leaders in our central, business-facing, as well as regional comms teams to ensure the group-wide internal communication strategy and local communications activities are aligned and that we share the best standards.

Work closely with the People & culture team to have a pulse on the organisation, understanding how employees are thinking and feeling across bp.

Partner with our digital channels team to improve information flow to bp people by ensuring that we communicate in a timely way via appropriate channels. Lead internal channel audits and continue to drive channel reach and engagement.

Collaborate with our Brand & Creative team to create and deliver compelling content for internal channels.

Work with our editorial team to develop message frameworks, talking points and briefing documents for bp-wide internal communications.

Develop appropriate strategies to communicate and engage with bp’s frontline and non-office based employees.

Establish an appropriate cadence of internal communications and engagements from bp’s CEO, with support from the whole bp leadership team, through a variety of channels including town halls, webcasts, videos and digital platforms including Viva Engage. Handle the planning and delivery of CEO-led internal engagement events.

Support the development of any reactive internal communications in partnership with the SVP Communications and VP C&EA P&C, as needed. In the event of a crisis, be prepared to play a core role in the communications response team.

Establish metrics and draw insights to improve the impact of communication efforts.

Curate and share standards in internal communications with a wider group of C&EA leaders and be a key source of advice on all matters relating to internal communications.

Lead and develop one direct report.

What we are looking for:

A track record in developing and delivering internal communication strategies for a global workforce (including non-office-based/frontline employees), preferably at a corporate level in a large and matrixed global organisation.

Experience in change communications is highly desirable, or for organisations that are going through a major change/transformation.

Extensive business partner experience, working with senior partners (up to the executive team level/CEO's office) with an ability to influence and secure the confidence of others.

Relationship building across all levels of the organisation and working collaboratively with many individuals and teams to gain their trust and support.

Strong business and commercial awareness and cultural understanding and how to build an internal comms strategy to compliment these.

Critical thinking with excellent problem-solving skills to deal with complexity and ambiguity as well as having a meticulous attention to detail.

Excellent written communication skills and be able to translate complicated information into clear, concise language.

Skilled at setting appropriate measurement frameworks and metrics and using data to make informed decisions.

Adaptable to last-minute changes in a fast-paced environment.

Innovative thinking and generating compelling ideas that will engage our people.

An excellent understanding of internal communication channels, including digital (such as social media, Teams, Teams Live, Viva Engage, email and intranets) on-site communications, and the tools and techniques to engage non-office based/frontline employees.

Who you will work with:

The role holder will need to work with, and gain the support and trust from several teams:

Business-facing and regional C&EA teams

Editorial

Digital channels

Brand & Creative

External communications / campaigns to ensure consistency between internal and external messaging.

Exec/CEO office

Why join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

