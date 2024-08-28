Head of Haynesville Development

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The Head of Haynesville is responsible for the capital planning, development, maturation, and value delivery of the Haynesville asset, covering approximately 450k net acres in the Haynesville (1.4 mln net acres in ETX & LA). This role leads the Land, Reservoir Engineering, and Geoscience teams to drive the development and optimization of our assets in the Haynesville Shale. This role is critical in ensuring the successful development and production of resources, with a focus on maximizing asset value, operational efficiency, and safety.

Key Accountabilities:

Create and implement an integrated development strategy for the Haynesville Shale that maximizes resource recovery, economic returns, and long-term asset value.

Oversee the development and execution of plans that address land management, reservoir engineering, geoscience, drilling, completions, and wedge production.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives across the development process, focusing on cost reduction, efficiency, and safety.

Establish and monitor enterprise OKRs and report on Haynesville development progress to executive leadership.

Maintaining a 5-year development plan that incorporates resource maturation, de-risking, midstream availability, production, capital, and associated financial performance

Delivering annual business plan including wedge production volumes within capital frame and associated financial metrics in coordination with Production, Midstream, Drilling, Completions, and Facilities teams

Collaboration with central subsurface technical teams (STT) to ensure technical support, standardization of processes, adoption of latest technology & workflows

Integration with Head of Permian Development, Head of Eagle Ford Development, and associated central planning teams

External facing leader for critical royalty owners to maintain relationships, acreage and development plans of the asset

Set strategic direction for the asset team include development plans, partnerships, M&A, and technology initiatives

Manage the asset, with an annual budget of $500mln to deliver on weekly, monthly, and quarterly cadences

Review and approve multidiscipline plans for each unit’s development to enhance asset value and accelerate learnings related to spacing, new target zones, and co-development optimization

Collaborate with Drilling, Completions, Facilities & Midstream to optimize and maximize value

Collaborate with Eagle Ford, Permian, and technology teams to quickly deploy learnings, improve workflows, & standardize processes

As a people leader, manage performance and develop the future leaders of bpx

Essential Education:

BS in Engineering or Subsurface discipline

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

A minimum of 10 years of asset experience

Proven leadership experience, with a history of managing multidisciplinary teams and complex projects.

Strong interpersonal, influencing, and communication skills and ability to lead a wide set of collaborators;

Strong analytical skills and ability to handle complex datasets

Proven ability to improve processes

Strategic Thinking

Leadership & Team Development

Technical Expertise in Upstream Operations

Negotiation & Stakeholder Management

Operational Excellence & Safety Management

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $265,000 - $350,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

returns, and long-term asset value.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.