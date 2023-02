Job summary

Join bp as the Global Head of our Hydrogen Mobility team. We offer you an opportunity to create a new business, help shape bp’s transformation and foster new partnerships at the heart of the global energy transition.



bp has set an ambitious target to reach Net Zero by 2050 or sooner. By re-inventing our mobility business, we are advancing low carbon energy solutions for our customers, partners and the planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us.



The Global Head of Hydrogen Mobility is responsible for the delivery of bp’s hydrogen ambition in the mobility space. This role is accountable for shaping the hydrogen mobility strategy, defining partnerships, aligning technical and engineering solutions with customer demand and driving commercial value.



As part of the role, the job holder interacts with multiple external and internal stakeholders, helping to structure commercial deals, define execution and risk management processes, and support learning and capability development across the organisation.



We are looking for someone who is motivated to create something new, curious to learn, collaborative and able to turn ambiguity into commercial opportunities.

This role is part of the Customer & Product organisation and reports to the VP Low Carbon Mobility, based in London. As the Global Head of Hydrogen Mobility, you are part of a wider team, with a particular focus on supporting our fleet customers in the decarbonisation of the ‘hard to abate’ sectors.



This role works closely with teams from Applied Science & Technology, in-country sales and supply, Policy and Advocacy, Gas & Low Carbon, Safety and other functions.



Key Accountabilities

This role is part of the Customer & Product organisation and reports to the VP Low Carbon Mobility, based in London. As the Global Head of Hydrogen Mobility, you are part of a wider team, with a particular focus on supporting our fleet customers in the decarbonisation of the ‘hard to abate’ sectors.

This role works closely with teams from Applied Science & Technology, in-country sales and supply, Policy and Advocacy, Gas & Low Carbon, Safety and other functions.

Sets direction and pathways of Hydrogen mobility roll-out across bp, including the development of a growth roadmap

Defines partnership strategies and holds key relationships with customers, partners and equipment suppliers to drive value delivery

Drives advocacy, including access to subsidies

Develops commercial opportunities, structures deals and articulates business cases

Supports set up of team, interfaces and processes to deliver strategy and sets the right culture

Accountable for hydrogen customer experience and commercial business cases

Responsible for safety and risk management

Owns systematic learning, knowledge transfer and capability development across Customer & Products



Summary Decision Rights

Project management leadership for Hydrogen Mobility





Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)



Education

A masters level qualification or equivalent experience



Experience