Head of Integration

  • Location China - Guangdong - Guangzhou
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140555BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Responsible for supporting a wide range of business activities supporting through the development and delivery of the relevant agenda, including performance reporting through various reporting methods to drive business interventions to improve value delivery and using advanced technical capabilities, identify process improvement opportunities, including the development of metrics and reporting to realize improvement potential, and support/manage teams delivering the prioritized initiatives/projects, to help the organization achieve its initiatives.

Job Profile Summary
bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help.

Job Purpose
The purpose of the Head of Integration is to identify and leverage M&A deal integration opportunities for bp pulse across China.

Key Accountabilities

  • Lead bp pulse China integration strategy, framework, execution and improvement.
  • Support BD in strategizing best-fit integration model and approach for different business models
  • Business acumen to identify key tasks and roadmap for integration success
  • Liaison with key local and global functions to mitigate risk and build function readiness to assure integration success
  • Keep track and monitor overall integration progress on daily basis
  • Hands-on ability to resolve challenges to secure project timeline
  • Conduct effective internal and external communication with internal stakeholders as well as senior leaders.
  • Help manage external relationships with local authorities and business partners during M&A activities.
  • A unique skillset required in strong influencing skill, commercial acumen and culture proficiency.

Job Holder Requirements

Education
  • Minimum university degree or equivalent
  • Business related discipline preferred; MBA would be a plus
Experience
  • At least 5-8 years EV industry experience with a strong bias for EV operations experience, experience of working in or for a joint venture is preferred
  • Minimum 3 years in a managerial position (optional)
  • Deep understanding of EV service station dynamics and operation is essential.
Skills & Competencies
  • Strategical & futuristic thinking
  • Able to coordinate with key stakeholders both internally and externally to timely deliver business results
  • Deep commercial mindset and skills to maximize value and deliver results in a complex business environment
  • Strong in building and maintaining long-term strategic partnership with government, external partners and other key stakeholders both internally and externally
  • Agile and customer-centric mindset
  • Fluent at both Mandarin and English

