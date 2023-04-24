Job summary

Within Treasury, the Liquidity team is leading a change in the way bp views, manages and optimises cash and financing. We are partnering with banks, working closely with businesses and using technology to transform business processes and deliver competitive financing and risk management.

We have complete oversight of the group and deep expertise covering:

cash & liquidity management;

global banking architecture and strategy;

banking performance and business focused solutions; and

bp entity funding and structuring.

The Head of Liquidity & Banking Strategy is a senior leadership role within the Treasury organisation accountable for a team spanning three locations (UK, Singapore and Houston). We are pushing what is arguably the biggest and most ambitious agenda that bp has ever had in the banking area against a continuing backdrop of volatile energy and financial markets. This strategy and deepening the core relationships it requires are critical to maintaining strong liquidity within bp and strengthening our external rating per bp’s financial frame.Key deliverables for the Liquidity team focus on the significant sources of risk and value across the group’s global funding landscape. The incumbent will be overseeing Treasury’s multi-billion US$ short to medium term liquidity position, assessing market stresses, ensuring core Treasury operations are controlled with partners such as Global Business Services' (GBS), and being responsible for modernisation through major programmes with business groups.

We are looking for a highly capable leader to elevate the global Liquidity team and successfully deliver its broad agenda. Ideally will have a degree of familiarity with Treasury, as well as a proven track record within financial analysis, risk management, relationships and challenging oneself.

Reporting to the VP Liquidity and being an active member of the leadership team, you will have exposure to all other aspects of the Liquidity portfolio such as group funding and digital & data investment. The team’s remit is broad so you will benefit from exposure to debt & equity capital markets, foreign currency trading and investor relations.

This role is therefore an ideal platform for someone to deepen treasury expertise and display the crucial skills required for senior leadership roles in treasury or finance.



Key accountabilities

The main priorities include:

Lead the management and reporting of bp’s liquidity to leadership, assessing funding needs or currency concerns and working with partners in Treasury Trading, T&S etc. to deploy short/medium term interventions.

Lead the assessment and reporting of market stresses or scenarios that would endanger bp’s existence, working with businesses and banks to identify contingent financing arrangements.

Provide leadership to the group’s multi-year cash management strategy, optimising design and technology for a next-gen follow-the-sun funding model for bp.

Owning relationships and working senior banking personnel to secure critical funding facilities such as trade finance, revolving credit arrangements etc..

Develop close relationships with key stakeholders to continue to develop the group’s planning capabilities and delivery of its financial frame.

Lead a step-change improvement of processes across all partners through a deliberate and sustained approach to operational excellence.

Across all aspects of liquidity lead the assessment, preparation and migration of services to GBS as part of a multi-year growth agenda.

Be responsible for the development of digital services by the team to senior executives and stakeholders for real time reporting and monitoring of risk and value.

Drive the improvement of treasury skills across liquidity team members and our partners with a coordinated approach to in-house talent development.

Leadership of key risks associated with banking and funding (fraud, liquidity, sanctions, cyber) and our associated business continuity plans.

