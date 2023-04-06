Head of Market Analysis Low Carbon

This is a role within a new team at bp that provides detailed commercial and power market analysis to support our low carbon energy businesses, optimize our revenue streams and support the development of the low carbon pipeline.
You will play a key role in our auctioning and bidding processes for licenses and offtake agreements, in framing our low carbon portfolio strategy, and in supporting project execution as required.
You will have a deep understanding of power markets, ideally in the UK, Europe, and the US with the ability to model complex international power and energy systems using this knowledge and ability to provide strategic portfolio insights and key performance metrics.
You are a self-starter that will add value to bp quickly through good communication and technical skills.
Key Accountabilities:
Short and long-term power market analysis