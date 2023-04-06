Head of Market Analysis Low Carbon

Job summary

This is a role within a new team at bp that provides detailed commercial and power market analysis to support our low carbon energy businesses, optimize our revenue streams and support the development of the low carbon pipeline.



You will play a key role in our auctioning and bidding processes for licenses and offtake agreements, in framing our low carbon portfolio strategy, and in supporting project execution as required.



You will have a deep understanding of power markets, ideally in the UK, Europe, and the US with the ability to model complex international power and energy systems using this knowledge and ability to provide strategic portfolio insights and key performance metrics.



You are a self-starter that will add value to bp quickly through good communication and technical skills.

Key Accountabilities:



Short and long-term power market analysis

Develop core beliefs on our targeted low carbon markets.

Provide all commercial inputs to value assets.

Develop and maintain power price models for bp's target markets.

Build and maintain an understanding of power market structure and regulations.

Forecast long-term and short-term power prices.

Provide all commercial inputs to support auctions and license bids.

Evaluate offtake opportunities and recommend strategy, e.g. power purchase agreement.

Identify and prioritize key markets and regions for renewable project development from commercial and markets perspectives.

Drive the renewable portfolio from a commercial value perspective.

Support M&A due-diligence.

Expertise in quantitative and fundamental power market analysis including power price forecasting.

Prior experience in using fundamental models as e.g. Plexos is preferred.

Expertise in building and using commercial models to value low carbon assets.

Detailed understanding of power market legislation and regulation.

Detailed understanding of low carbon auctioning and bidding process.

Detailed understanding of power purchase and energy offtake contracts.

Detailed understanding of European and/or American Power markets fundamentals.

Power price forecastingLow carbon asset commercial evaluationRenewable portfolio commercial strategyRelevant academic qualifications - Master Degree or equivalent in relevant disciplines 10-15 years of commercial experience in power market analysis and modeling, this is a Senior Level Role.You will work as part of the strategy, sustainability, and ventures organisation and in close collaboration with our low carbon energy and trading and shipping businesses to support the development of our low carbon assets.