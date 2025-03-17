This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

bp is an integrated energy company whose purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. But we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite applications from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity.

Purpose of the role

As the Marketing VP / Head of Marketing, you will work with Networks of Excellence (NoEs) to co-create the global brand strategies and plans to reflect your local customers and contexts. You will then lead the adaptation and development of the marketing plans for your local markets. Working closely with your team, the hub and other functions, you will then be responsible for the successful execution and optimisation of those plans to deliver P&L growth and achieve your marketing objectives, on time, in budget. This pivotal role will leverage deep customer insights and build big cross-functional relationships to maximise value for B2C, B2B and B2B2C customers.

Key Accountabilities

Understand local context, customer insights & growth opportunities (with support from I&I NoE, Hub & Sales).

Collaborate with the Networks of Excellence (NoEs) and other market leads to co-create and align on common strategies and plans, that reflect your region’s customers and contexts.

Define local marketing objectives in-line with the shared strategic direction, and local business goals.

Working closely with the hub, adapt Global plans, product and offer strategies, creative assets & activation toolkits, with local testing and experimentation, to develop brand & omnichannel CX plans for local customer archetypes that build brand advocacy, deliver marketing objectives and achieve business goals.

Where there are local brands in the region’s portfolio, define those brand strategies as well, applying global toolkits, offers and assets.

Take responsibility for the successful execution of the local plans, utilising the full team and the hub to deliver a seamless, joined-up customer experience.

Plan and manage budgets for the region; ensuring optimal budget spend to achieve and exceed targets and bold course correction when needed.

Collaborate closely with priority local stakeholders (colleagues, sponsors, partners, affiliates, agencies, SMEs) and build powerful relationships to drive innovation, customer growth and efficiencies.

Hold the global Networks of Excellence (NoEs) accountable for providing timely, impactful activation toolkits tailored to the region’s needs. Continue to champion the region with the NoE throughout the marketing cycle.

Interrogate performance data and implement continuous improvement strategies across the region, to ensure the region consistently achieves KPIs. In so doing, build a results-oriented culture and align team efforts toward optimising MROI, meeting or exceeding key P&L metrics and driving consistent brand health growth.

Ensure a year-on-year increase in Hub utilisation, asset and content re-use, and the fulfilment of SLAs.

Essential Skills and Experience

15+ years’ experience in marketing or commercial roles, preferably within a multi-national matrix organisation.

Strong strategic thinking and decision-making skills with a track record of delivering results in a fast-paced environment.

Deep understanding of brand management, omnichannel customer experience and customer insight.

Exceptional stakeholder engagement and cross-functional collaboration skills.

Financial acumen and experience in managing large budgets.

Strong analytical abilities, with experience in interrogating performance data and driving continuous improvement.

Resilience and agility to change or evolve plans when market or business circumstances demand it.

What’s in it for you?

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Brand Strategy, Business, Commercial Acumen, Customer Experience (CX), Customer Segmentation, Excellence, Generating customer insights, Listening, Marketing Planning, Marketing Strategies, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Teamwork, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.