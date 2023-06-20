Head of Media Affairs & External Communications

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
Job Family Group:Communications & External Affairs Group
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
This leadership role offers an enormous opportunity to reach our key stakeholders and highlight how bp is transforming from an international oil company to an integrated energy company.
Reporting to the Vice President & Head of US Communications, this role will act as one of bp’s lead spokespeople in the United States. The role will collaborate across the US Communications & External Affairs teams to define the audiences we’re trying to reach and assess the optimal channels to deliver bp’s message.
While establishing and cultivating media relationships are at the core of this team, this is much more than a media relations role. This person is charged with leading a team of nearly a half dozen seasoned media affairs managers to pro-actively pitch, place and promote content on earned, stakeholder and owned channels about bp’s transformation.
Foundational to this role is an understanding of external communications environment – where it currently stands and how it’s evolving. The successful candidate will be:
Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of 15 years of professional experience, which can be in public affairs or policy, corporate communications, journalism, or similar.
Experience leading a team and/or managing campaigns, notably policy focused campaigns.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.