Head of Media Affairs & External Communications

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

This leadership role offers an enormous opportunity to reach our key stakeholders and highlight how bp is transforming from an international oil company to an integrated energy company.

Reporting to the Vice President & Head of US Communications, this role will act as one of bp’s lead spokespeople in the United States. The role will collaborate across the US Communications & External Affairs teams to define the audiences we’re trying to reach and assess the optimal channels to deliver bp’s message.

While establishing and cultivating media relationships are at the core of this team, this is much more than a media relations role. This person is charged with leading a team of nearly a half dozen seasoned media affairs managers to pro-actively pitch, place and promote content on earned, stakeholder and owned channels about bp’s transformation.

Foundational to this role is an understanding of external communications environment – where it currently stands and how it’s evolving. The successful candidate will be:

Intellectually curious – within bp, focus on continually learning about our businesses and the key factors driving their growth. Externally, consistently learning about how communications channels are evolving and how they can be used by bp.

– within bp, focus on continually learning about our businesses and the key factors driving their growth. Externally, consistently learning about how communications channels are evolving and how they can be used by bp. Developing relationships – both within bp and among key stakeholders, including media. Someone who is keen to continue learning more about others and telling our story.

– both within bp and among key stakeholders, including media. Someone who is keen to continue learning more about others and telling our story. Executive management – a natural ability to provide thoughtful and substantive guidance to key bp executives, notably ahead of external engagements.

– a natural ability to provide thoughtful and substantive guidance to key bp executives, notably ahead of external engagements. Motivational leader – committed to drawing the best out of a team while ensuring they’re inspired to learn more and challenge themselves to tackle new opportunities.

Communications leadership : As a member of the US Communications leadership team, align across US C&EA to establish a strategic direction for our external communications activities.

: As a member of the US Communications leadership team, align across US C&EA to establish a strategic direction for our external communications activities. Guiding strategy : Maintains a focus on the external communications strategy, and as the US business strategy evolves, makes decisions to ‘stay the course’ and/or update, as appropriate.

: Maintains a focus on the external communications strategy, and as the US business strategy evolves, makes decisions to ‘stay the course’ and/or update, as appropriate. Collaborative mindset : Act as an ‘integrator’ by ensuring consistent alignment between press offices in the US and London, and our federal and state government affairs teams.

: Act as an ‘integrator’ by ensuring consistent alignment between press offices in the US and London, and our federal and state government affairs teams. Rapid response : Ability to quickly respond to complex and rapidly evolving issues, including emerging news stories and live events.

: Ability to quickly respond to complex and rapidly evolving issues, including emerging news stories and live events. Message consistency: Remain focused on clear and consistent messages, notably around nuanced issues, to reach key audiences.

Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of 15 years of professional experience, which can be in public affairs or policy, corporate communications, journalism, or similar.

Experience leading a team and/or managing campaigns, notably policy focused campaigns.

A passion for learning policy and business issues; experience turning complex ideas into simplified, impactful campaigns.

Ability to work in bp’s Houston or Washington, DC office at least three days per week.

Enjoys and has the capability for working with a global and diverse organization

Produce desired results in a timely and highly proficient manner without supervision

Great teammate in immediate work group as well as across the organization

Demonstrate absolute discretion in handling confidential data

Seeks additional responsibilities and uses innovation to improve job knowledge and procedures.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



