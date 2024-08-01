Head of New Country Origination, Africa

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

We have an exciting opportunity for a Senior Originator to join our Trading & Shipping (T&S) team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market! This African focused role has deep levels of interaction across all our global trading benches.

Head of African New Country Origination is part of the T&S Refined Products Trading Europe and Africa (RPTE&A) Organization. RPTE&A trades liquid hydrocarbon molecules around the world, through bp upstream and downstream assets as well as with third parties. As a business we have traders in London, Singapore and Chicago with African Representative Satellite Offices (RSOs) in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Angola. You will be responsible for building bridges into new African geographies, excluding our established RSO locations, to best define and expand our bp T&S footprint into new parts of Africa.

The role will report to the VP RPTE&A. We offer a hybrid working environment (3 days in office, 2 days at home each week, on average). The office will be located in Canary Wharf, London.

In this role, you will be empowered to:

Develop relationships with key NOCs and reputable regional banks in Western Africa nations (e.g. Gabon, Congo, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Namibia etc)

Actively work with Heads of Countries in our established African Regional Sub Offices to leverage the wider Sub Saharan Africa strategy and to help mitigate BP’s credit risk, demurrage risk and improve recoverables.

Enquire and drive crude and product tenders where opportunities exist.

Work with crude producer financing team when opportunities are originated in country with small local African producers or NOCs where financing is required.

Originate and develop relationships in Western African countries which are short gasoline, long naphtha or have an LPG position including offer of financing deals.

Work with the traders to develop enough counterparties and flow to enable a new business targeting smaller gasoline shorts and a milk run model.

Delivering bio and low carbon opportunities across the region (e.g. UCO strategy)

Work across the different trading benches to target and explore long term opportunities with a view to making shorts / length stickier.

Scan markets, understand upstream M&A / downstream developments and bring together market intel. Constantly communicate with traders, originators and commercial management intel, cross bench development plans and regional PR.

Leverage other bp businesses in the region to facilitate introductions on the ground.

Lead strategic delivery of structural projects, including partnerships, JV and equity investments, infrastructure acquisition, long-leases etc.

Feed into bench and central analytics to understand the geographies better with regards to the supply and demand situation.

Set clear commercial priorities with functional alignment and support. Demonstrate leadership / professionalism / excellence through assurance and approval processes.

About you

Essential requirements for the role includes...

Trading : At least 10 years’ experience working with commodity traders coupled with deep knowledge of African physical crude and product markets and a strong ability to develop relationships with traders

Commercial: ability to engage and market to new companies and NOCs and to differentiate and develop high probability commercial opportunities, while also chasing lower probability options to maintain a portfolio of activity to add new value. Strong ability to bring market intel to trading teams to drive extrinsic value.

Leadership : ability to build deal teams, to handle complex projects, and contribute and work in partnership with other benches, central teams and RSO teams

Influence and negotiation ; ability to proactively seek out diversity of opinion and integrate others’ views to identify an optimal resolution, gaining endorsement from key stakeholders.

Drive and Resilience : Proactively identify potential opportunities and persists in overcoming obstacles to deliver projects.

Legal experience in drafting and negotiating commercial term sheets and agreements.

Multi-tasking ability to run several business opportunities in parallel with active participation in various aspects of the transaction life (origination, structuring, negotiation, internal approval and distribution).

Customer relationship management: ability to build and maintain long term relationships and convert those into commercial opportunities.

Desirable criteria includes....

Crude and Products Operations: good knowledge of the various steps and processes from production and through the entire value supply chain.

Understanding of trading environment, including compliance, KYC, controls, regulatory framework, roles on a trading floor.

Additional language skills (specifically Arabic, French and/Portuguese) and cultural experience would be advantageous.

Bias to make a difference and foster accountability while supporting others’ safety and wellbeing.

Desire to work with a diverse set of people, acting as a bridge between various teams.

Collaborative nature, open to ideas and feedback, and supporting others through meaningful, honest conversations.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commodity Markets, Oil Markets, Strategic origination



