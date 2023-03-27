Head of OFW Japan

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.
The Head of Offshore Wind Japan will manage all offshore wind related activities in the country, coordinate the engagement with key stakeholders, in relation to the offshore wind market and will build and mature the offshore project pipeline, via origination activities, green field development, bid management and asset project development. Working alongside other bp leaders in country and region to harness the best of bp for the region to create an integrated energy offering.
What you will deliver