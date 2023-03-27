Head of OFW Japan

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.



The Head of Offshore Wind Japan will manage all offshore wind related activities in the country, coordinate the engagement with key stakeholders, in relation to the offshore wind market and will build and mature the offshore project pipeline, via origination activities, green field development, bid management and asset project development. Working alongside other bp leaders in country and region to harness the best of bp for the region to create an integrated energy offering.

What you will deliver

Build a strong, customer centric country offshore wind team while staying agile, and keeping in mind bp’s integrated approach

Representation of bp with external stakeholders, clients, and partners Manage at the strategic level the development of project pipeline externally and internally, an also possesses the flexibility to work hands-on

Liaise with and report into management team and participate in steering committee meetings

Origination of greenfield and co-development opportunities for offshore wind projects

Accountable for bid success in the country

Build state of the art market intelligence for the country

Proactively work with authorities and negotiate with ports, local supply chain, communities, grid/aviation authorities and fisheries unions and any other local stakeholder gaining full support and utilize bp expertise and teams accordingly

Lead, instruct and manage advisors/consultants requested to support successful development of offshore wind opportunities in the country.

Work with the region’s teams, and global offshore wind teams (for example bid support / tender excellence, construction management) to shape and develop the strategic direction of the offshore portfolio

Ensure goals on local content are met whilst the project remains profitable.

Ensure Health & Safety standards are developed, maintained, and adhere to the company’s standards, including the management of external consultants

Requirements