Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Head of OFW Japan

Head of OFW Japan

Head of OFW Japan

  • Location Japan - Tokyo Roppongi
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146687BR
  • Experience level Executive
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.

The Head of Offshore Wind Japan will manage all offshore wind related activities in the country, coordinate the engagement with key stakeholders, in relation to the offshore wind market and will build and mature the offshore project pipeline, via origination activities, green field development, bid management and asset project development. Working alongside other bp leaders in country and region to harness the best of bp for the region to create an integrated energy offering.

What you will deliver

  • Build a strong, customer centric country offshore wind team while staying agile, and keeping in mind bp’s integrated approach
  • Representation of bp with external stakeholders, clients, and partners Manage at the strategic level the development of project pipeline externally and internally, an also possesses the flexibility to work hands-on
  • Liaise with and report into management team and participate in steering committee meetings
  • Origination of greenfield and co-development opportunities for offshore wind projects
  • Accountable for bid success in the country
  • Build state of the art market intelligence for the country
  • Proactively work with authorities and negotiate with ports, local supply chain, communities, grid/aviation authorities and fisheries unions and any other local stakeholder gaining full support and utilize bp expertise and teams accordingly
  • Lead, instruct and manage advisors/consultants requested to support successful development of offshore wind opportunities in the country.
  • Work with the region’s teams, and global offshore wind teams (for example bid support / tender excellence, construction management) to shape and develop the strategic direction of the offshore portfolio
  • Ensure goals on local content are met whilst the project remains profitable.
  • Ensure Health & Safety standards are developed, maintained, and adhere to the company’s standards, including the management of external consultants
Requirements
  • Significant professional experience, much of which is in the renewable energy or infrastructure development, ideally offshore wind, with a deep understanding of technical, economic, and legal specific matters
  • Highly motivated, passionate, and experienced Senior Manager with a passion to shape large-scale offshore wind projects
  • Deep understanding of the commercial/environmental/regulatory challenges for the renewable energy industry in general and specifically in the region concerned
  • Relevant knowledge and ability to connect with stakeholders at all levels and relevant size of network to represent the business towards the municipalities, government etc.
  • Strong technical understanding of offshore wind energy infrastructure and supply chain
  • Confident communicator to a range of audiences, comfortable managing a team of professionals and strong people coordination skills.
  • Appropriate skills to negotiate and deal with senior individuals.
  • Public speaking and media relation skills
  • Fluent in English and Japanese

Apply Search all jobs at bp