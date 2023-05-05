Head of OFW South Korea

Responsible for managing a large team to deliver a broad range of business development activities, including technical and economic evaluation of potential projects, collaborating with teams to develop optimal development solutions, and project managing a range of strategic projects, exercising a strong combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.
About the Role:
The Head of Offshore Wind will manage all offshore wind related activities in the country, coordinate the engagement with key stakeholders, in relation to the offshore wind market and will build and mature the offshore project pipeline, via origination activities, green field development, bid management and asset project development.
Working alongside other bp leaders in country and region to harness the best of bp for the region to create an integrated energy offering.
What you will Deliver: