Job summary

The Head of Offshore Wind Market Intelligence & Bid Solutions will sit in bp’s offshore wind business excellence team, and will lead a team to develop consolidated offshore wind market intelligence and bid excellence solutions to support global business development.



This individual will play critical role in shaping bp’s offshore wind market strategy and will ensure delivery teams stay at the cutting edge of market trends.

In this role, you will be expected to:

Build and lead a strong, customer centric offshore wind market intelligence and bid solutions team while staying agile, keeping in mind bp’s integrated approach

Manage a growing team of experienced professionals, responsible for objective setting and performance management, career and professional growth development, and staffing plans

Lead the development of in-house market knowledge, processes and tools for seabed auctions

Lead team responsible for bid strategy analysis at the portfolio level and support the development of bp’s offshore wind strategy and portfolio development

Lead the development of in-house bid excellence solutions

Provide analytical and bid expert support to help regions understand bid criteria

Lead team responsible for consolidating market and competitor intelligence from the regions into global portfolio view, and monitoring market frameworks and competitor dynamics within offshore wind and other technologies

Prepare decision material to senior management and steering committees

Support portfolio decisions with energy market analysis, regulatory framework

Attend industry events and represent bp offshore wind at senior levels

To be successful in this role, you will need:

Significant professional experience in the renewable energy industry (ideally offshore wind), with a deep understanding of bid frameworks / strategy and systems integration

Highly motivated, passionate, and experienced Senior Manager with the ability to inspire teams and shape further team growth

Deep understanding of the commercial/environmental/regulatory challenges for the renewable energy industry, preferably with expertise in offshore wind

Relevant knowledge and ability to influence and drive decision making at senior management levels

Confident communicator to a range of audiences, comfortable managing a team of professionals with strong people management and coordination skills

Ability to shape organisational culture and growth mindset

Minimum Bachelor’s degree qualification

This role will be required to: