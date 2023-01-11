Site traffic information and cookies

Head of Offshore Wind Partnering Strategy &amp; Deal Structuring

Head of Offshore Wind Partnering Strategy & Deal Structuring

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144063BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The Head of Offshore Wind Partnering & Deal Structuring will sit in bp’s offshore wind business excellence team, and will be responsible for leading the development of an offshore wind partnership and JV strategy, supported by best-in-class methodologies and tools.

This individual will lead a team that will provide expertise and support on deal structuring and the development of partnerships, including due diligence, business case development and project management of transactions, to offshore wind business development teams in the regions.

In this role, you will be expected to:

  • Build and lead a strong, customer centric Offshore Wind Partnering Strategy and Deal Structuring team while staying agile, and keeping in mind bp’s integrated approach
  • Manage a growing team of experienced professionals, responsible for objective setting and performance management, career and professional growth development, and staffing plans
  • Lead the development of best-in-class market knowledge, processes and tools for the establishment of partnerships, due diligence, business case development and project management for transactions
  • Lead and coach the team responsible for project management and execution, as business leads, of global offshore wind deals, in collaboration with offshore wind regional teams, bp Finance, group M&A and supporting enablers
  • Lead the team responsible for the development of best practice JV/Partnership models
  • Lead the team responsible for the creation of bp JV/Partnership strategy in collaboration with the regions and bp group strategy team
  • Provide JV Partnership specialist resource for the implementation of partnerships across the global OFW portfolio
  • Prepare decision material to senior management and steering/investment committees
  • Foster culture of continuous improvement and learning

To be successful in this role, you will need:
  • Significant professional experience in the renewable energy (ideally offshore wind), with a track record in the implementation and delivery of JV/ Partnerships and inorganic transactions
  • Significant experience in renewables – ideally offshore wind - deal structuring and implementation, including negotiations of partnership agreements (JV / Joint Development / services agreements)
  • Ability to understand detailed financial analysis and with strong commercial acumen and strategic, analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Highly motivated, passionate, and experienced Senior Manager with the ability to inspire the teams and shape further team growth
  • Deep understanding of the commercial/environmental/regulatory challenges for the renewable energy industry in general and preferably in offshore wind
  • Strong project management capabilities, detail oriented with the ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously
  • Relevant knowledge and ability to influence and drive decision making at senior management levels
  • Confident communicator to a range of audiences, comfortable managing a team of professionals and strong people coordination skills
  • Ability to shape organisational culture and growth mindset
  • Minimum Bachelor’s degree qualification

The role will be expected to work across a number of teams to:
  • Support development of partnership agreements and support deal structuring
  • Build and manage your own Offshore Wind Partnering Strategy and Deal Structuring teaM
  • Work closely with offshore wind teams, Finance, group M&A and other enablers to support the development of offshore wind partnerships
  • Remain connected to bp’s other low carbon technologies and businesses to identify and support opportunities for integration
  • Need to be a strong team player who is able to establish rapport with team partners and customers internally and externally
  • Maintain collaborative relationships with the wider OFW team and other internal and external partners

