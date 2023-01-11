Head of Offshore Wind Partnering Strategy & Deal Structuring

The Head of Offshore Wind Partnering & Deal Structuring will sit in bp’s offshore wind business excellence team, and will be responsible for leading the development of an offshore wind partnership and JV strategy, supported by best-in-class methodologies and tools.
This individual will lead a team that will provide expertise and support on deal structuring and the development of partnerships, including due diligence, business case development and project management of transactions, to offshore wind business development teams in the regions.
In this role, you will be expected to: