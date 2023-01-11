Job summary

The Head of Offshore Wind Portfolio Management will sit in bp’s offshore wind business excellence team, and will be responsible for overseeing consistent deliver of the offshore wind portfolio across relevant markets, including operationalization of central bp strategy into the offshore wind business.



This individual will lead a team that is responsible for offshore wind pre-asset opportunities and will oversee the delivery of commercial improvement ideas as well as managing offshore wind global risks and issues.

In this role, you will be expected to:

Build and lead a strong, customer centric Offshore Wind Portfolio Development team while staying agile, and keeping in mind bp’s integrated approach

Operationalise central bp strategy into offshore wind portfolio development for where to play across regions and lead team responsible for managing and delivering special projects and initiatives to improve competitive position

Lead team responsible for offshore wind pre-asset opportunities/pipeline process with data inputs from finance team

Oversee development, and delivery of commercial improvement ideas

Provide executive decision support and guide preparation of materials for key meetings

Lead team managing global OFW risk register and track relevant risks and oversee risk management reporting to EVP / SVP

Manage a growing team of experienced professionals, responsible for objective setting and performance management, career and professional growth development, and staffing plans

Distribute best practice business processes and coordinate internal audits of business processes

Foster culture of continuous improvement and learning

To be successful in this role, you will need:

Significant professional experience in the renewable energy (ideally offshore wind), with a track record in portfolio management and strategy implementation

Highly motivated, passionate, and experienced senior manager with the ability to inspire the teams and to think strategically

Deep understanding of the commercial/environmental/regulatory challenges and wide range of stakeholders in offshore wind

Strong understanding of offshore wind technology components and project development cycle

Relevant knowledge and ability to influence and drive decision making at senior management levels

Confident communicator to a range of audiences, comfortable managing a team of professionals and strong people coordination skills

Ability to shape organisational culture and growth mindset

Strong attention to detail

Minimum Bachelor’s degree qualification

The role will be expected to work across a number of teams to help shape bp’s offshore wind portfolio: