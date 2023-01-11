The Head of Offshore Wind Portfolio Management will sit in bp’s offshore wind business excellence team, and will be responsible for overseeing consistent deliver of the offshore wind portfolio across relevant markets, including operationalization of central bp strategy into the offshore wind business.
This individual will lead a team that is responsible for offshore wind pre-asset opportunities and will oversee the delivery of commercial improvement ideas as well as managing offshore wind global risks and issues.
In this role, you will be expected to: