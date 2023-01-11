Site traffic information and cookies

Head of Offshore Wind Portfolio Management

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144064BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The Head of Offshore Wind Portfolio Management will sit in bp’s offshore wind business excellence team, and will be responsible for overseeing consistent deliver of the offshore wind portfolio across relevant markets, including operationalization of central bp strategy into the offshore wind business.

This individual will lead a team that is responsible for offshore wind pre-asset opportunities and will oversee the delivery of commercial improvement ideas as well as managing offshore wind global risks and issues.

In this role, you will be expected to:

  • Build and lead a strong, customer centric Offshore Wind Portfolio Development team while staying agile, and keeping in mind bp’s integrated approach
  • Operationalise central bp strategy into offshore wind portfolio development for where to play across regions and lead team responsible for managing and delivering special projects and initiatives to improve competitive position
  • Lead team responsible for offshore wind pre-asset opportunities/pipeline process with data inputs from finance team
  • Oversee development, and delivery of commercial improvement ideas
  • Provide executive decision support and guide preparation of materials for key meetings
  • Lead team managing global OFW risk register and track relevant risks and oversee risk management reporting to EVP / SVP
  • Manage a growing team of experienced professionals, responsible for objective setting and performance management, career and professional growth development, and staffing plans
  • Distribute best practice business processes and coordinate internal audits of business processes
  • Foster culture of continuous improvement and learning

To be successful in this role, you will need:
  • Significant professional experience in the renewable energy (ideally offshore wind), with a track record in portfolio management and strategy implementation
  • Highly motivated, passionate, and experienced senior manager with the ability to inspire the teams and to think strategically
  • Deep understanding of the commercial/environmental/regulatory challenges and wide range of stakeholders in offshore wind
  • Strong understanding of offshore wind technology components and project development cycle
  • Relevant knowledge and ability to influence and drive decision making at senior management levels
  • Confident communicator to a range of audiences, comfortable managing a team of professionals and strong people coordination skills
  • Ability to shape organisational culture and growth mindset
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Minimum Bachelor’s degree qualification

The role will be expected to work across a number of teams to help shape bp’s offshore wind portfolio:
  • Build and manage your own offshore wind portfolio management team
  • Work closely with adjoining Business Excellence and other regional offshore wind teams to ensure consistent delivery of bp’s offshore wind portfolio across the regions
  • Remain connected to bp’s other low carbon technologies and businesses to identify and support opportunities for integration
  • Work with colleagues in Finance and Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures and Finance to help shape and deliver the offshore wind strategy
  • Need to be a strong team player who is able to establish rapport with team partners and customers internally and externally

