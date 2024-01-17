Head of Op Model and Org Effectiveness

Entity:People & Culture
Bp is on a journey to become an Integrated Energy Company and is at the forefront of the energy transition. As we evolve our business model, our operating model evolves in turn. The Operating Model Design and Org Effectiveness team brings together deep expertise in operating model analysis and target operating model definition to design solutions that meet the specific needs of our businesses and the enterprise.
Interpreting new business strategies and models into operating models in emerging and renewable energy vectors
Defining target operating model designs and using people and org data to assess current state operating model to understand the gaps and strengths
Service definition, value stream mapping and process analysis to improve workflows across operating models
Ongoing monitoring of bp’s changing operating model to identify opportunities and risks and develop interventions to ensure effectiveness
Organisation design of leadership teams including key roles, accountabilities, and governance models
Translating top level decision making into detailed organisation design, including job descriptions, role impacts, consultation preparation and HR support
Designing and delivering complex transformations, aimed at helping our businesses become more agile and adaptable
Integration of M&As’ operating models and organisation structures
Designing the people experience as it relates to transformation and change as well as managing people through transformation
We are looking for someone in a leadership role in a Strategy, Transformation or OD/E role in a leading consultancy or in a global company with significant experience in a selection of the following skills:
Target Operating Model definition
Transformation strategy and definition
Organisation design
Organisational effectiveness
Organisational agility
Transformation planning and implementation
M&A integration
Agile organisation design and agile working
Change management and leading the people side of transformation
In addition, the successful candidate will have:
The ability to take ownership and deliver results in challenging, client-facing environments
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Experience in the energy industry considered an advantage
Why Join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
