Head of Op Model and Org Effectiveness

People & Culture



HR Group



Bp is on a journey to become an Integrated Energy Company and is at the forefront of the energy transition. As we evolve our business model, our operating model evolves in turn. The Operating Model Design and Org Effectiveness team brings together deep expertise in operating model analysis and target operating model definition to design solutions that meet the specific needs of our businesses and the enterprise.As a leader within the practice, you will work with senior business and People and Culture (HR) leaders to evolve the operating model of bp to be an Integrated Energy Company, linking all the component parts of human capital, the new strategy and CAPEX to ensure we are designing the BP of the future. This is an exciting leadership role in a company at the forefront of the energy transition.



Interpreting new business strategies and models into operating models in emerging and renewable energy vectors

Defining target operating model designs and using people and org data to assess current state operating model to understand the gaps and strengths

Service definition, value stream mapping and process analysis to improve workflows across operating models

Ongoing monitoring of bp’s changing operating model to identify opportunities and risks and develop interventions to ensure effectiveness

Organisation design of leadership teams including key roles, accountabilities, and governance models

Translating top level decision making into detailed organisation design, including job descriptions, role impacts, consultation preparation and HR support

Designing and delivering complex transformations, aimed at helping our businesses become more agile and adaptable

Integration of M&As’ operating models and organisation structures

Designing the people experience as it relates to transformation and change as well as managing people through transformation

We are looking for someone in a leadership role in a Strategy, Transformation or OD/E role in a leading consultancy or in a global company with significant experience in a selection of the following skills:

Target Operating Model definition

Transformation strategy and definition

Organisation design

Organisational effectiveness

Organisational agility

Transformation planning and implementation

M&A integration

Agile organisation design and agile working

Change management and leading the people side of transformation

In addition, the successful candidate will have:

The ability to take ownership and deliver results in challenging, client-facing environments

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Experience in the energy industry considered an advantage

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



