Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Head of Operational Risk will report directly to the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and lead a diverse team responsible for managing risk across the trading business on a global scale. This role is instrumental in identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks associated with trading activities, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, and implementing effective risk management strategies to safeguard the organization's assets and reputation.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and implement a tailored risk management framework that aligns with the global operational strategy, addressing risks unique to diverse markets and regions.

Lead and support a dynamic team of risk professionals, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing to enhance global risk management practices.

Identify, assess, and prioritize risks specific to global trading activities, considering market nuances, regional regulations, and cross-border challenges.

Provide timely updates to the CRO, senior management, and stakeholders on the global risk landscape, highlighting emerging risks and mitigation strategies.

Evaluate new business opportunities across regions for potential risks, including operational, financial, regulatory, and reputational considerations.

Ensure compliance with a spectrum of regulatory requirements, navigating diverse trading regulations and reporting standards.

Stay informed of evolving industry trends and global regulatory developments that impact the organization's risk profile.

Review and enhance existing global risk policies and procedures to align with the organization's risk appetite and support effective risk management practices worldwide.

Oversee the implementation of risk management systems and enhancements to support organizational objectives and enhance global risk mitigation efforts.

Validate and refine risk models used for pricing, valuation, and risk measurement to ensure accuracy and relevance across diverse markets.

Assess the efficacy of global risk identification and mitigation strategies through a comprehensive review of incidents and near misses reported internationally.

Develop and execute crisis management and business continuity plans that consider regional nuances and ensure a coordinated response to global trading disruptions.

Cultivate a culture of risk awareness and accountability within the global team, promoting collaboration and best practices across regions



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.