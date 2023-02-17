Head of Operations - Solar & Onshore Wind

We are looking for a Head of Operations to lead the operations team within the Onshore Wind & Solar Technical Centre of Excellence.
The Head of Operations will be responsible for building, developing and managing a team of operations specialists focused on the development and application of processes, specifications and best practices related to the operability of all onshore wind and solar projects.
This team will form part of the global Technical Centre of Excellence which also covers onshore renewable technologies, construction management and engineering.
This team’s activities will primarily be in support of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects, standalone utility scale projects and those in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.
Key Accountabilities: