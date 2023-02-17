Head of Operations - Solar & Onshore Wind

Job summary

We are looking for a Head of Operations to lead the operations team within the Onshore Wind & Solar Technical Centre of Excellence.



The Head of Operations will be responsible for building, developing and managing a team of operations specialists focused on the development and application of processes, specifications and best practices related to the operability of all onshore wind and solar projects.



This team will form part of the global Technical Centre of Excellence which also covers onshore renewable technologies, construction management and engineering.



This team’s activities will primarily be in support of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects, standalone utility scale projects and those in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.

Key Accountabilities:

Build, develop and manage a team of operations specialists focused on the development of standards, processes and best practices to ensure projects are operated in a consistent manner, safely, on-time, and on budget.

Develop expertise across a range of areas related to operations management including operational readiness, site management, environmental and regulatory compliance, logistics, maintenance and parts strategies, performance optimisation, quality control and contract management.

Work closely with the deployed project engineers, construction managers and operations manager to provide specialised support across the project lifecycles to ensure best practices are embedded at the appropriate stage.

Lead CAPEX / OPEX estimating from an operations perspective with support from in country project teams.

Provide specialist operations support to portfolio wide initiatives such as such as driving standardization in design, engineering, procurement, construction and operations.

Support project procurement activities by defining requirements, qualifying and maintaining the catalogue of operations related third parties / suppliers and ensuring operations risks and opportunities are appropriately considered in supplier selection.

Support origination and acquisition diligence activity from an operations perspective.

Build a network of relationships with related operations functions within bp and external operations and maintenance service providers in the wider onshore renewables industry.

Provide appropriate assurance for project operations activity and support project approval processes.

Identify and lead the mitigation of operations risks for the portfolio and support project specific risk identification and mitigation as required.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations, and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to ensure value is maximized on individual projects.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered.

Essential Education & Experience: