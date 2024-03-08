This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Could you help us develop solutions to complex people challenges and provide strategic direction to drive the successful delivery of key people initiatives?

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring that we attract, employ and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there.

About the opportunity:

We are now looking for a Head of People & Culture (P&C Senior Manager) for Castrol Europe and Castrol META (Middle East, Türkiye, Ukraine, Central Asia and Africa), who will be responsible for delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its strategy for the largest geographical spread of Castrol markets. Castrol Europe and META markets have circa 500 employees (often managing large distributor networks) spread over more than 20 countries and representing circa 30% of Castrol’s Gross Margin.

In this role, as the successful candidate, you will manage and embed change by leading delivery of a broad spectrum of people & culture (P&C) initiatives in line with local legislation, bp policy and best methodology. You will also build relationships and partners closely with Centers of Excellence (COEs) (Talent and Talent Acquisition & Matching, Reward & Wellbeing, Culture, Services & Solutions, Employee Relations/Industrial Relations) to integrate P&C services to the business.

You will have the great opportunity to operate as a member of two leadership teams (Castrol Europe and Castrol META). You will be a strategic partner, using business-driven insights and key people metrics to support decision making and determine appropriate business-wide interventions. You will also act as a trusted advisor and coach to the business leadership team, and a champion for team effectiveness and Who We Are beliefs.

As a Line manager for assigned team of P&C advisors in the UK, France, Belgium, the Nordics, the Balkans and Italy, you will support driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture, whilst delivering performance management, technical development, and coaching. You will also have dotted line reporting into them from P&C advisors in Türkiye, UAE, South Africa, and many countries in Europe (e.g. Portugal, Spain, Germany, Austria and Poland, among others).

About the location:

This is a fantastic senior level role, and we offer some flexibility with the role location in one of our bp offices, so we are open to receive applications from candidates based in Europe (e.g. United Kingdom, Spain, Sweden). We're also embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working.

About the team:

This role will lead the people agenda for two Castrol Performance Units: Europe and META.

Castrol Europe is the heart of Castrol and its biggest market. Its footprint extends from Portugal in the West to Poland in the East, and from Norway in the North to Italy in the South. Castrol META is Castrol’s fastest growing performance unit and it has ambitious plans to keep growing. We are making new country entries in Nigeria and Ghana. We also have growth prospects in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East, and Türkiye continues to go from strength to strength, to name a few of the many exciting plans. These performance units consist of diverse functions - Sales, Marketing and Customer Excellence & Operations teams.

About the role:

In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Define how the bp people plan is delivered within the business area, supporting the teams in prioritising activity in partnership with the business.

Develop a deep understanding of the business while driving and delivering organisational change initiatives, providing thought leadership, guidance, and coaching.

In close collaboration with the business, lead of any strategic organisational design and transformation plans from people perspective.

Lead on strategic resourcing plans to ensure all critical leadership and development opportunities are filled with a focus on future skills.

Provide leadership and expertise in Talent Management and Performance Management.

Focus on engagement and regularly measure and respond to feedback.

Promote diversity, equity and inclusion, assessing people policies to ensure fair and equal application.

Manage delivery of people & culture advisory support to the business, considering opportunities for continuous improvement.

Lead a team of P&C advisors and guide them in supporting the leaders and teams in supporting business performance and pre-empting, and resolving employee relations (ER) cases.

Foster positive employee relations and create an environment for listening and two-way communication.

Provide direction and strategic interventions in reward and support the implementation of reward initiatives.

Leverage best processes and agile methodologies to increase value of project delivery and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams.

Ensure personal and team compliance with safety and ethical rules and processes while demonstrating exemplary display of bp’s Who We Are beliefs.

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business and overseeing the annual reward process.

About you:

Essential Education :

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Essential Experience :

Significant experience in Human Resources, with proven capability and experience in:

Demonstrated ability to apply business insights and clearly link value to business results

Strategic talent management, organizational development, change management and employee relations

Strong leadership skills with the ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance

Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching

Experience of organisational change management and working in a matrixed organization

Working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations

Ability to influence and drive projects in a multi-cultural and multi-national environment

Desirable Education and Experience :

Advanced/Master's degree in Human Resources or MBA

Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking) etc.

Professional certification(s) in Human Resources

Professional knowledge and fluency in English

Knowledge of additional languages is a plus

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!

More about Castrol:

Castrol hold 125 years as a global brand with a sustained track record of innovation and technology leader.

We develop, manufacture, distribute and market lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe.

Our global offer combines premium products and services that make valuable contributions to our customers by meeting their exacting and evolving needs in a simple, efficient, effective and safe way.

We develop and implement the strategy and lead the operation of the lubricants business globally, both B2B and B2C.

The team works in an integrated way with customer value proposition and experience and future mobility and solutions to develop future business offers including low carbon, advanced mobility and digitization.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agile Methodology, Agility core practices, Change Management, Employee and industrial relations, Empowering Others, Engaging Leadership, Executive Coaching, Leadership, Leading through Change, Multicultural Environments, Organizational Change Management, Organizational Development (OD), Partnership Strategy, People Leadership, Strategic Planning, Strategic Thinking, Talent Management



