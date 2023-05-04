Head of Performance Marketing

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact.
bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.
We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.
YOU can help us get there; we’re looking for a hands-on Performance Marketing Director who is excited about connecting EV drivers to chargers. There is no established formula, customers are changing their habits at lightning speed and there are new ways to charge every day. So if you’re passionate, curious and ready to take on one of the most exciting challenges in the market today, this is for you.
You’ll be responsible for defining what best in class looks like for acquisition marketing in EV charging for both D2C and fleets. With practical knowledge of delivering performance marketing campaigns, you’ll be confident building out acquisition marketing campaigns ranging from paid, owned and earned media (foundation in search as a minimum). You’ll be building up programmes from scratch, with a real passion for test and learn – nothing is for certain in this up-and-coming industry. You’ll be commercially tenacious, using data and creative instinct to deliver cost effective acquisition.
Partnering with the wider support teams, you’ll ensure the right data set up to win long-term, using the considerable scale of BP’s existing customer base with new EV customers. This role is Head of, but we’re looking for someone with the vision and ambition to turn performance marketing into the engine of the pulse business, and therefore we envision this will become a Director role once success is proven.
At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!