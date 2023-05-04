Head of Performance Marketing

Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact.

bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.

YOU can help us get there; we’re looking for a hands-on Performance Marketing Director who is excited about connecting EV drivers to chargers. There is no established formula, customers are changing their habits at lightning speed and there are new ways to charge every day. So if you’re passionate, curious and ready to take on one of the most exciting challenges in the market today, this is for you.

You’ll be responsible for defining what best in class looks like for acquisition marketing in EV charging for both D2C and fleets. With practical knowledge of delivering performance marketing campaigns, you’ll be confident building out acquisition marketing campaigns ranging from paid, owned and earned media (foundation in search as a minimum). You’ll be building up programmes from scratch, with a real passion for test and learn – nothing is for certain in this up-and-coming industry. You’ll be commercially tenacious, using data and creative instinct to deliver cost effective acquisition.

Partnering with the wider support teams, you’ll ensure the right data set up to win long-term, using the considerable scale of BP’s existing customer base with new EV customers. This role is Head of, but we’re looking for someone with the vision and ambition to turn performance marketing into the engine of the pulse business, and therefore we envision this will become a Director role once success is proven.

Responsibilities:

Accountable for delivering the acquisition targets, optimizing cost per acquisition against lifetime value.

Deliver innovative campaigns which are commercially effective and build the brand sustainably.

Responsible for driving our integrated holistic search strategy across PPC and SEO to encompass all SEM.

Partner with MarComms team to ensure activities deliver against market objectives, ensuring a strong content plan.

Key collaborator in the selection, implementation and deployment of adtech and martech for pulse.

Build out the workflows, teams and reporting vital to support an outstanding acquisition programme both B2B and D2C.

Partner with MarComms team to ensure relevant content flow and feedback on effectiveness of messaging.

Partner with wider team members within BP as pulse showcases new ways of working and reaching customers.

Shape brand strategy: you’ll have hands on information of how our customers are behaving in real time and will be influential in what pulse does next.

Essential:

Experience with working on organic search from both a content perspective and on-site technical SEO.

Advanced data skills, able to navigate complex sources and talk thoughtfully with technology and product teams on what’s required

Proven vast experience in acquisition marketing including hands-on experience of running performance marketing campaigns including PPC, in the short term you need to be capable of doing this yourself whilst you scale up a team (though you will be supported by an agency partner in the immediate term)

Creative problem solver who loves to roll up their sleeves

Client experience crucial, agency experience preferable

Experience in building and optimizing teams

Awareness of the new advances, trends and latest methodologies in the industry

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!