Production & Operations



Finance Group



The Head of Planning and Strategy will be responsible for leading teams for planning and strategic analysis. In the planning function, this role works with the Head of Finance, the business unit (BUs) Finance Managers, and the BU leaders to own the annual planning process, prepare ad hoc scenario analyses, and work with the Production & Operations (P&O) Planning and Performance Management team for the approval and submission of annual and long-term plans. In the strategic function, the role evaluates the strategic landscape in the US onshore, evaluates capital allocation and resource decisions, and makes recommendations to executive leadership to ensure competitive positioning. Critical to the integration of the planning and strategy roles are proactive analysis and scenario planning for capital investment, along with a forecast of the impact upon resource progression.

The role reports directly to the CFO of bpx and is on the bpx finance leadership team.

Work with Head of Finance and key leaders to prepare the long-term plan

Complete a robust capital allocation process utilizing scenario analysis software

Integrate financial planning with detailed and high-fidelity operational planning

Develop plan outputs and narrative themes for plan approval

Evaluate bpx positioning in the US onshore and make recommendations to executive management to improve and sustain highly competitive performance

This role will also lead collaborators from Group, Production & Operations (P&O), P&O finance team, bpx executive team, and bpx key leaders.

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (or equivalent degree or experience) - MBA a plus

Minimum 7 years of oil & gas planning and economic evaluation experience

Experience leading teams amidst change

Detailed knowledge of capital allocation and financial planning processes

Excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to lead wide set of collaborators

Strong quantitative and analytical proficiency with ability to multi-task in fast paced environment

Self-starter with excellent problem-solving skills

Strong strategic inclination to continuously ensure competitiveness of bpx in the US onshore.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program.

How much do we pay (Base)? $200,000 - $250,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



