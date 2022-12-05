Job summary

Want to be part of something electrifying?



bp has embarked on a new and ambitious strategy, to deliver on its net-zero ambition and to drive efficiency and new business models, by using digital technologies.

It’s an exciting time to embark on your journey with bp as we undergo technology transformation and growth which you can support in defining.



Let me tell you about the role



As Head of Platforms and Systems you will lead our digital technology function that designs and runs both our software platform for electrification and our back-office systems. You join the bp Pulse team at a point when we are poised to scale up significantly to support the business’ global growth plans.



You will ensure we grow efficiently and sustainably in an unpredictable, innovative, and competitive environment, partnering internally and externally as required, and thinking strategically.



Providing a software platform, you deliver an accelerator for software delivery teams by championing ‘platform-thinking’, through collaboration with internal peers and confidently building bridges between technology, product, and business functions. As you balance trade-offs in build-vs-buy decisions for the platform and the commercial off-the-shelf solutions to meet business needs, you empower teams and drive them to strategic decision making.



Most importantly, you will be a key part of a broader bp Pulse team, dedicated to making positive change, transforming an industry, and helping our planet by playing a critical role in delivering BP’s “Net Zero by 2050”.

What you will deliver



Work closely with wider bp/Innovation & engineering/People & Culture teams to clarify resource challenges and align on strategy

Work with strategy, engineering, security, data, product, and customer operations functions at all levels to uncover (internal) customer needs and requirements stemming from changes to business direction to achieve organisational goals

Provide a pan-engineering bridge between technical and business worlds as you lead strong and productive relationships with stakeholders at all levels to understand and deliver on market needs and priorities, and evangelise platform and engineering strategy and roadmaps

Work closely with your platform and systems teams and your engineering leadership peers to ensure the systems scale, perform, and complement the broader technical vision for the company

Take a platform ecosystem view of systems and a sociotechnical view of teams so that bp pulse are positioned to create and leverage network effects that accelerate the drive to net zero

Drive a platform-mindset that transparently balances (internal) customer needs with the necessary engineering work in roadmaps across platforms and systems development

Work in partnership with engineering teams to engender a highly collaborative product engineering focus where autonomy, mastery and purpose are at the forefront

Ensure delivery of high-quality solutions across internally built platforms and low-code solutions and effective and efficient delivery of integrations across the two

Self-starter mentality with drive and motivation whilst also being an exceptional communicator who works well within a multidisciplinary senior leadership team, bringing non-technical colleagues with them on a collaborative, agile journey.

Proven track record of performing in high-intensity and ambiguous environments, operating within tight financial resources, and meeting challenging deadlines while collaborating with others.

Previous experience in multi-tenant SaaS Platforms and in building and harnessing platform ecosystems and network effects. Proven experience collaborating with diverse stakeholder groups to realise commercial outcomes through sustainable software delivery practices.

Solid track record of addressing customer needs with platforms and partner ecosystems.

Providing strong direction throughout product life cycles as well as joint projects with partners, vendors and 3rd party suppliers.

Knowledge of platform architectures, cloud services (AWS), web standards, CRM and ERP (SAP / Amazon Connect / Salesforce) and IoT fleet management.

Familiarity with solution design methods, techniques and standards. Strong working knowledge of IT operations, systems, and development. Knowledge of the Data Protection Act and GDPR in relation to IT systems and security.

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation.With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!