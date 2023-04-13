Job summary

We have an exciting opportunity for an individual to join our Senior Leadership team as a Global Head of Portfolio Biofuels Growth. In this role you will lead the Team and be accountable for driving the global commercial strategy of selected technology pathways producing advanced biofuels (HEFA, Alcohol to Jet, E-Fuels, Waste to Fuels, Pyrolysis etc). You will manage the global portfolio dealings for the Biofuels Growth Team working hand in hand with the 3 Regional Leads who own the implementation of the strategy regionally.

Role Synopsis

This position will be part of the Commercial Biofuels Growth LT and be accountable for the following:

Lead on developing global partnerships with 3rd parties as well as organic bp internal initiatives working with the regional Teams (Americas/ASPAC/EMEA) to support on the implementation of respective projects in region

Act as Global Commercial SPA for technology pathways being the key interface with I&E for development of advanced biofuels production based on HEFA, Alcohol to Jet, E-Fuels, Waste to Fuels, Pyrolysis etc.

Ownership of Global Bio Priceset (BIPS) for bp Group

Centre of expertise for commercialization of regulatory & policy for projects

Focal point for Venture investments unless held regionally

Lead the interface with SS&V and support shaping holistic and global Biofuels Growth Strategy in alignment with VP Biofuels Growth

Lead interface into G&LCE Teams especially Hydrogen and CCS to establish & maintain fit for purpose ways of working making joint initiatives (E-Fuels) work successfully

Focal point for technology related M&A deals

Lead the Global Portfolio Team

Line manage the Team

Set priorities, performance contracts and development plans

Develop talent pipeline & staff the team as required

Drive the early stage development, relationship building and fostering of global partnerships

Bring forward early stage business cases for projects for regional implementation

Set strategic global agenda in alignment with VP Biofuels Growth and SS&V

Lead interfaces with global partners

Lead the governance of global projects according to bp standards. Ensure alignment with key internal as well as external stakeholders and sponsors

Anticipate and manage non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks and develop appropriate mitigations

Issues management - anticipating and responding to stakeholder needs – mobilising project and broader-business leaders where appropriate

Align & consult with peers within the team and bp group and share best practise & learnings

Develop engagement plans, build strong relationships and defend bp’s interest with commercial partners

Lead multidisciplinary teams across bp in an agile way or jointly with partners

Leadership experience

Very commercial, pro-active, and driven

Experience in managing major projects internally as well as externally including governance and stakeholder engagement

Ability to understand complex technologies

Ability to grasp regulatory & policy frameworks quickly

Experience within Bioenergy industry

Engineering or Chemistry Degree or equivalent desirable

Solid understanding of the integrated energy value chain

Understanding of project finance

Background in low carbon policy or advocacy desirable

External networks in the energy & finance industry desirable

Lead the framing of the economic & strategic case for bp to invest or participate in global 3rd parties deals as well as global bp internal initiatives.