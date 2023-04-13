Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Head of Portfolio Biofuels Growth

Head of Portfolio Biofuels Growth

Head of Portfolio Biofuels Growth

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146338BR
  • Experience level Executive
Job summary

We have an exciting opportunity for an individual to join our Senior Leadership team as a Global Head of Portfolio Biofuels Growth. In this role you will lead the Team and be accountable for driving the global commercial strategy of selected technology pathways producing advanced biofuels (HEFA, Alcohol to Jet, E-Fuels, Waste to Fuels, Pyrolysis etc). You will manage the global portfolio dealings for the Biofuels Growth Team working hand in hand with the 3 Regional Leads who own the implementation of the strategy regionally.

Role Synopsis
This position will be part of the Commercial Biofuels Growth LT and be accountable for the following:

  • Lead on developing global partnerships with 3rd parties as well as organic bp internal initiatives working with the regional Teams (Americas/ASPAC/EMEA) to support on the implementation of respective projects in region
  • Act as Global Commercial SPA for technology pathways being the key interface with I&E for development of advanced biofuels production based on HEFA, Alcohol to Jet, E-Fuels, Waste to Fuels, Pyrolysis etc.
  • Ownership of Global Bio Priceset (BIPS) for bp Group
  • Centre of expertise for commercialization of regulatory & policy for projects
  • Focal point for Venture investments unless held regionally
  • Lead the interface with SS&V and support shaping holistic and global Biofuels Growth Strategy in alignment with VP Biofuels Growth
  • Lead interface into G&LCE Teams especially Hydrogen and CCS to establish & maintain fit for purpose ways of working making joint initiatives (E-Fuels) work successfully
  • Focal point for technology related M&A deals

Accountabilities
  • Lead the Global Portfolio Team
  • Line manage the Team
  • Set priorities, performance contracts and development plans
  • Develop talent pipeline & staff the team as required

Lead the framing of the economic & strategic case for bp to invest or participate in global 3rd parties deals as well as global bp internal initiatives.
  • Drive the early stage development, relationship building and fostering of global partnerships
  • Bring forward early stage business cases for projects for regional implementation
  • Set strategic global agenda in alignment with VP Biofuels Growth and SS&V
  • Lead interfaces with global partners
  • Lead the governance of global projects according to bp standards. Ensure alignment with key internal as well as external stakeholders and sponsors
  • Anticipate and manage non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks and develop appropriate mitigations
  • Issues management - anticipating and responding to stakeholder needs – mobilising project and broader-business leaders where appropriate
  • Align & consult with peers within the team and bp group and share best practise & learnings
  • Develop engagement plans, build strong relationships and defend bp’s interest with commercial partners
  • Lead multidisciplinary teams across bp in an agile way or jointly with partners

Essential Criteria
  • Leadership experience
  • Very commercial, pro-active, and driven
  • Experience in managing major projects internally as well as externally including governance and stakeholder engagement
  • Ability to understand complex technologies
  • Ability to grasp regulatory & policy frameworks quickly
  • Experience within Bioenergy industry
  • Engineering or Chemistry Degree or equivalent desirable
  • Solid understanding of the integrated energy value chain
  • Understanding of project finance
  • Background in low carbon policy or advocacy desirable
  • External networks in the energy & finance industry desirable

