Head of Resource Assessment - Solar & Onshore Wind

Gas & Low Carbon Energy is looking for a Head of Resource Assessment to lead the resource modelling and study team within the Onshore Renewables Technical Centre of Excellence.
The Head of Resource Assessment will be responsible for building, developing and managing a team of onshore wind and solar resource analysts focused on providing expertise in resource assessment, energy yield modelling, layout design, integration with battery storage, system optimisation and energy yield performance throughout the project lifecycle.
This will also involve working with other teams to optimise the design of onshore renewables projects to effectively integrate with electrolysers for hydrogen production.
This team forms part of the global Onshore Renewables Technical Centre of Excellence which also covers onshore renewable technologies, engineering, construction and operations.
This team’s activities will be in support of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects, standalone utility scale projects and those in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.
Key Accountabilities: