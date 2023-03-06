Head of Resource Assessment - Solar & Onshore Wind

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy is looking for a Head of Resource Assessment to lead the resource modelling and study team within the Onshore Renewables Technical Centre of Excellence.



The Head of Resource Assessment will be responsible for building, developing and managing a team of onshore wind and solar resource analysts focused on providing expertise in resource assessment, energy yield modelling, layout design, integration with battery storage, system optimisation and energy yield performance throughout the project lifecycle.



This will also involve working with other teams to optimise the design of onshore renewables projects to effectively integrate with electrolysers for hydrogen production.



This team forms part of the global Onshore Renewables Technical Centre of Excellence which also covers onshore renewable technologies, engineering, construction and operations.



This team’s activities will be in support of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects, standalone utility scale projects and those in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.

Key Accountabilities:

Build, develop and manage a team of experts in wind and solar resource assessment and modelling, modelling of integrated battery systems and optimisation of onshore renewables yield either on a standalone basis or in support H2 production.

Lead the development generator layout design options and assessment of turbine / module options from a yield perspective.

Provide support to the overall integrated project design to properly assess impact on resource availability and energy yield.

Own energy resource, yield and related performance assumptions in project economic models.

Oversee energy resource related due diligence activity and provide assurance of third-party energy yield assessments.

Design and support implementation of resource assessment campaigns including strategy, specification, equipment selection, procurement, installation, quality assurance and data management throughout the project lifecycle.

Own the register of installed measurement equipment globally and ensure appropriate calibration, maintenance and data assurance takes place.

Lead energy yield performance analysis for in construction and operational projects and make recommendations for improvement.

Partner with other low carbon energy technical teams, in particular, offshore wind, to develop and align on methodologies, standards and best practices where appropriate.

Keep up to date with industry developments, best practices and innovation related to energy resource assessment and modelling.

Work closely with the deployed project engineers, construction and operations managers to provide specialised support across the project lifecycles to ensure best practices are embedded at the appropriate stage, including providing expertise to support financial investment decisions.

Support procurement activities by providing employers requirements related to energy yield and to support supplier performance management.

Provide specialist resource modelling support to portfolio wide initiatives such as driving standardization in design across projects.

Support project approval processes as required from a resource assessment and modelling perspective.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations, and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to ensure value is maximized across the portfolio.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered.

Essential Education & Experience: