Job summary

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and deployment and innovation agendas in the areas of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities and places the right technology bets. The team is therefore responsible for leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be the head of bp’s solutions deployment activities, within the Advanced Energy Solutions team. The role holder will lead the portfolio strategy, capability integration, solution management and commercialisation of advanced energy solutions globally within bp, working hand-in-glove with transition growth engine (TGE) business entity stakeholders and wider I&E and group Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures (SS&V) partners.

The Head of Solutions Deployment role is a key, senior management role within the AES team and with global reach. The role is responsible for the overall innovation portfolio strategy for the team, capability integration into business entities and driving new innovations to a pre-scale stage. This role also serves to ensure that cross I&E and business entity strategic alignment is achieved around bp’s integrated energy system innovation agendas and investments. Essentially, the role holder will own, orchestrate, and drive the end-to-end process of commercial deployment of the team’s activities. This role ensures that the AES team’s innovation outcomes deliver maximum commercial and market impact and drives increased value for bp’s growth engine businesses.

Accountabilities will include:

Leadership of AES innovation commercialisation process, driving groundbreaking innovation delivery around energy management and electrification technology solutions

Setting and being responsible for the global innovation portfolio strategy and leading the innovation investments of the AES team

Leading and orchestrating capability build up, capability management and capability integration in collaboration with relevant existing or new business entities

Leading and owning Commercial Solution Management of pre-scale advanced energy solution offerings, including P&L responsibility.

Team leadership responsibilities of portfolio managers, commercialisation leads and capability integrators.

Being a leadership role-model, focussing on people’s well-being and personal development

What do we want to see from you!

You will be qualified to a masters’ degree level in business management, economics, or engineering, preferably with an MBA. You will have proven abilities in global people leadership. You will bring your strong commercial and execution/go-to-market approach, deep subject matter expertise in relation to power markets, and track record in bringing people together to deliver sophisticated innovation programmes and solution delivery/deployment. You will have a strong understanding of new business model development within the power sector and possess the corporate stamina to lead solutions deployment within complex organisation contexts with multiple interfaces.

You will have proven experience in strategic planning and decision making in a leadership context. You will be comfortable working with ambiguity at a strategic level, as well as in detail at a tactical operational level. Experience of working with agile frameworks will be an advantage.

You will be an inspiring and skilled communicator and bring an empathetic leadership style. You will be an advocate for open innovation and cross-functional collaboration and possess the interpersonal skills to bring partners and contributors from a variety of functional subject areas under a ‘one team’ approach.

