Head of Talent Integration, Innovation & Engineering

About the organisation:



A career in People & Culture (P&C) - Talent organisation is an opportunity to shape and answer the organisation’s highest value talent questions, across any, and all, parts of the lifecycle.





About the opportunity:



As the head of talent integration for our Innovation & Engineering (I&E) entity, you will provide a single point of talent leadership and integration, where most valuable to the business and P&C.



Partnering closely with the senior business leaders and integrating expertise from across P&C, you will define the strategic talent needs required to support the business strategy for our digital, engineering and science engines.



You will work across specialist teams to support delivery across a range of talent interventions – from leadership development to hiring campaigns and re-skilling strategies. You will be imagining the future shape and skillset to deliver I&E mission (“Transforming the present and inventing the future) and implementing practical steps to make it a reality.



Given the strategic importance and innovative and forward-looking nature of the businesses this role supports, the work is fast paced, highly visible, and requires significant influencing and prioritisation skills as well as senior stakeholder management. The ability to develop relationships, maintain “outside in” perspective, connect the dots across traditional organisational boundaries, and rally people together to deliver across the organisation is crucial.



The role will be supported by the Talent integration manager role.





About the location:



The role will ideally be based in the United Kingdom, however we have some flexibility with the role location in one of our bp offices, so we are open to receive applications from candidates based in the Eastern Hemisphere. We're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working.

What you will be doing?



In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

As the strategic talent partner to the entity, P&C, Senior Vice President and business leaders, act as the accountable point of integration into the talent organisation

Drive talent prioritisation for the entity, working collectively and collaboratively to ensure alignment across all stakeholders

Hold ultimate delivery accountability for most important talent projects within the entity, providing day-to-day leadership and project management on key initiatives like strategic workforce planning, capability plans, leadership development, talent identification, development and deployment

Co-own and design fit-for-purpose talent strategies that identify the talent interventions required to deliver the business strategy (build, buy, borrow, partner)





Does this sound like you?



Essential knowledge, skills and experience

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education; preferably degree in Human Resources, or another related field

Prior experience in designing leading edge talent strategies and executing unconventional talent interventions like large scale reskilling programmes, acquihire, or partnership approaches

Proven experience in managing large-scale or complex projects/programs

Robust capability in project management, with underpinning ability to effectively prioritise conflicting demands

Natural curiosity and interest in the evolving talent needs of the future

Data-driven and able to underpin recommendations with sound logic

Strong ability to connect, integrate and influence across stakeholder groups to drive impact for the business

Agile, and able to respond to the emerging needs of the business

Extensive experience in a matrix organisation



Desirable

Passion for reimagining energy for people and the planet

Proven experience in understanding, interpreting, sharing, and educating the business about current Talent thought leadership & external leading-edge practices to integrate into Talent plans

Talent management - experience with partnerships, targeted or scale-based reskilling and post-merger integration

Experience in management consulting





Why join our team?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



