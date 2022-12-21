Head of Technical Centre of Excellence - Solar & Onshore Wind

Job summary

We are looking for a Head of the Technical Centre of Excellence to join the Onshore Wind & Solar Asset Development team and be based in London or Madrid.



The Head of the Technical Centre of Excellence will be responsible for building, developing and managing the Onshore Wind & Solar Central Technical Centre of Excellence. This will be the global center of excellence for onshore renewable technologies, engineering, construction management and operations. This will primarily be in support of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects, standalone utility scale projects and those in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.



The Head of the Technical Centre of Excellence will build and manage a team of technical specialists from various disciplines to ensure high quality technical support for projects throughout their lifecycle, to develop technical standards, provide CAPEX/OPEX estimates and drive value through LCOE reduction and technical innovation.

Key Accountabilities:

Build, develop and manage a team of specialists from various technical disciplines to ensure high quality support for projects through their lifecycle from origination to operations, to develop technical standards and practices, provide CAPEX/OPEX estimates and drive competitive execution through LCOE reduction, value engineering and technical innovation.

Work closely with Offshore Wind technical teams to align on technical standards / best practices and share resources where appropriate.

Provide oversight and assurance for all technical work scopes related to project delivery.

Lead the technical scopes of any portfolio wide initiatives e.g. to drive standardization in design, engineering, procurement, construction and operations.

Identify and lead the mitigation of technical risks at the project and portfolio level.

Support project approval processes and ensure they are properly engineered and assured in order to progress to the next phase.

Provide leadership and direction in the development and implementation appropriate technical policies, procedures and tools to support the delivery and operation of projects.

Manage the strategic relationships with external consultants, equipment manufacturers and EPC contractors from a technical perspective including participating in the negotiation of contracts.

Represent bp from a technical perspective at external events such as conferences and relevant industry bodies.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations, and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to ensure value is maximized on individual projects.

Demonstrate leadership values & behaviors which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered.

Essential Experience:

A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety culture in teams.

A collaborative leader and technical expert with a minimum 15 years experience in managing the development of energy and infrastructure projects from a technical perspective with 10 years direct experience, demonstrable capability and a track record in utility scale onshore wind and solar.

Direct experience of building and operating a Technical Centre of Excellence and / or developing GW scale projects in support of hydrogen is a plus.

A breadth of technical knowledge with the ability to lead teams across a variety of disciplines plus an excellent appreciation of how design and engineering can be used effectively to drive maximum project value.

Excellent knowledge of quality management processes and technical factors that affect quality in onshore renewables projects.

Excellent knowledge of industry standards and best practices.

People skills, ability to lead by example and to lead with and without line management authority.

Ability to lead and develop strong relationships with key external project stakeholders e.g. consultants, equipment manufacturers, EPC contractors etc.

An understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to technology, engineering, construction and operations and the ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Excellent English oral and written communication skills, additional languages a benefit.

Education & Desirable Criteria: