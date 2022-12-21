Head of Technical Centre of Excellence - Solar & Onshore Wind

We are looking for a Head of the Technical Centre of Excellence to join the Onshore Wind & Solar Asset Development team and be based in London or Madrid.
The Head of the Technical Centre of Excellence will be responsible for building, developing and managing the Onshore Wind & Solar Central Technical Centre of Excellence. This will be the global center of excellence for onshore renewable technologies, engineering, construction management and operations. This will primarily be in support of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects, standalone utility scale projects and those in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.
The Head of the Technical Centre of Excellence will build and manage a team of technical specialists from various disciplines to ensure high quality technical support for projects throughout their lifecycle, to develop technical standards, provide CAPEX/OPEX estimates and drive value through LCOE reduction and technical innovation.
Key Accountabilities: