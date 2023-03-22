Head of Technology Research

Job summary

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and innovation agenda in the spheres of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities, places the right technology bets, and leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be the head of bp’s research activities, within the Advanced Energy Solutions team.

The Head of Research is a key, senior management role within the AES team and is responsible for the overall research and open innovation strategy for the team. The role holder will lead the technology research, exciting innovation insights, innovation origination and innovation partnerships focus of the team with reference to energy systems integration, energy management and electrification technologies innovation spheres. The role holder would be required to closely collaborate across I&E Applied Sciences research teams, with business partners, I&E digital experts and other relevant teams.

Accountabilities will include:

Lead and own the development of AES team research and open innovation strategy

Lead and own Technology Scouting funnel, identifying, and prioritizing ground-breaking technology driven innovation and business model concepts in the low carbon power sector

Lead and be responsible for the development of strategic open innovation partnerships with a range of 3rd party stakeholder groups, working closely with the Applied Sciences Strategy, Capability and Partnerships team to ensure alignment and using of existing academic and research institute relationships

Responsibility for innovation insight and knowledge management on behalf of the AES team

Responsibility for identifying/sourcing and originating innovation use cases for technology economic validation and proof-casing using both internal and external ideation processes and funnels

Line management responsibilities for Technology Scouting, Innovation Partnerships and Knowledge Management leads

Being a leadership role-model, focussing on people’s well-being and personal development

What do we want to see from you!

You will be qualified to a masters’ degree level in business management, economics, or engineering, preferably with an MBA or a PhD. You will have proven abilities in global people leadership. You will bring your strong technology and research background and deep expertise in innovation funnel development and ideation processes. You will have experience of developing and leading open innovation processes and technology tracking along with a track record in bringing people together to deliver sophisticated innovation programmes and solution delivery/deployment. You will have a strong understanding of new business model development within the power sector and are at ease in dealing with ambiguity and leading complex external networks and partnerships.

You will have proven experience in strategic planning and decision making in a leadership context. You will be comfortable working with ambiguity at a strategic level, as well as in detail at a tactical operational level. Experience of working with agile frameworks will be an advantage.

You will be an inspiring and skilled communicator and bring an empathetic leadership style. You will be an advocate for open innovation and cross-functional collaboration and possess the interpersonal skills to bring partners and contributors from a variety of functional subject areas under a ‘one team’ approach.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and innovation agenda in the spheres of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities, places the right technology bets, and leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be the head of bp’s research activities, within the Advanced Energy Solutions team.