Head of Technology - Solar & Onshore Wind

We are looking for a Head of Technology to lead the technology team within the Onshore Wind & Solar Technical Centre of Excellence.
The Head of Technology will be responsible for building, developing and managing a team of technology specialists focused on the development and application of specialist expertise in solar, onshore wind and storage technologies and related project elements such as high voltage equipment and substations.
This team forms part of the global Technical Centre of Excellence which also provides specialist expertise in onshore renewables engineering, construction management and operations.
This teams activities will be in support of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects, standalone utility scale projects and those in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.
Key Accountabilities: