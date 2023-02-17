Head of Technology - Solar & Onshore Wind

Job summary

We are looking for a Head of Technology to lead the technology team within the Onshore Wind & Solar Technical Centre of Excellence.



The Head of Technology will be responsible for building, developing and managing a team of technology specialists focused on the development and application of specialist expertise in solar, onshore wind and storage technologies and related project elements such as high voltage equipment and substations.



This team forms part of the global Technical Centre of Excellence which also provides specialist expertise in onshore renewables engineering, construction management and operations.



This teams activities will be in support of large multi-GW integrated hydrogen projects, standalone utility scale projects and those in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.

Key Accountabilities:

Build, develop and manage a team of technical specialists focused on solar, onshore wind and storage technologies and related project elements such as high voltage equipment and substations.

Provide technology leadership and direction in the development and implementation of appropriate technical policies, procedures and tools to support the delivery and operation of projects.

Lead the development of technology roadmaps for key project equipment categories, ensure bp are up to date with latest developments and lead efforts to innovate and maximise value through technology deployment.

Work closely with deployed project engineers, construction and operations managers to provide specialist support across the project lifecycle to ensure best practices are embedded at the appropriate stage.

Lead CAPEX / OPEX estimating from a technology perspective with support from in country project teams.

Provide specialist technology support to portfolio wide initiatives such as such as driving standardization in design, engineering, procurement, construction and operations.

Support project procurement activities by defining technical specifications, qualifying and maintaining the catalogue of technology related third parties / suppliers and ensuring technology risks and opportunities are appropriately considered in supplier selection.

Support origination and acquisition diligence activity from a technology perspective.

Build a network of relationships with related technology and innovation functions within bp and external technology providers in the wider onshore renewables industry.

Work closely with Offshore Wind and other Onshore Wind & Solar technical teams to develop and align on technical standards, methodologies and best practices where appropriate.

Provide appropriate assurance for project technology selection and deployment and support project approval processes.

Identify and lead the mitigation of technology risks for the portfolio and support project specific risk identification and mitigation as required.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations, and best practices.

Capture, communicate and apply lessons learned and best practices to ensure value is maximized on individual projects.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered.

Essential Education & Experience: