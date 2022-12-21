Head of Transmission Procurement Category - Offshore Wind

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.
We are looking for a high caliber individual to join our expanding procurement team. As the Head of Transmission Procurement, you will develop and execute the supply chain and procurement strategy for this category in support of bp’s global offshore wind projects. You will set up and lead a strong team, gather supply chain, and market intelligence, develop early and deep engagements with suppliers and work closely with key stakeholders to deliver strategic and operational sourcing for bp’s projects and portfolio.
The candidate should have experience in the offshore wind supply chain, project procurement including strategy development and contracting negotiations and execution. The candidate shall have a good understanding of renewables especially the offshore wind sector, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities, preferably in the Transportation, Installation and Ports category. This role reports to the Vice President of Procurement which sits within the broader Offshore Wind Leadership Team.
Key Accountabilities: